Black Friday is trying to get me to buy an LG OLED G4, and it's winning with this deal

I'm not exaggerating when I say the LG OLED G4 spoiled gaming TVs for me. Try as I might, I just can't the monstrous panel out of my head, and while I've enjoyed my time with other panels this year, it's just not the same. Will I ever end up with my darling display perched upon my media bench ever again? Normally I'd say no due to the price, but Black Friday seems hellbent on getting us back together.

Thanks to an excellent Black Friday TV deal, the 55-inch LG OLED G4 is now down to $1,796.99 at Amazon. Yes, that's still a hefty price to pay, but this best gaming TV contender will normally set you back $2,599.99. This is also a new record low for the flagship display and the kind of discount that tends to only pop up annually. If you fancy something a bit bigger, the 65-inch model is also down to $2,296.99 from $3.399.99, which just so happens to be the one I'm itching to reunite with.

Make no mistake, we're entering premium gaming TV territory here, and both LG and fierce competing brands offer up much cheaper screen solutions. You don't even have to pay top dollar for 4K 144Hz abilities these days, with alternatives like the Hisense U7N dipping to $477.99 from $798 thanks to Black Friday. However, trust me when I say that the OLED G4's tech backs up its lofty price tag.

Should you buy the LG OLED G4?

The LG OLED G4 is sitting pretty at the top of my 2024 gaming TV list, and testing alternatives like the Hisense U7N and Samsung QN85D has only cemented its claim to the throne. Does that mean either of those panels lack punchy visuals? Absolutely not, and they're stellar screens with pretty great price points. But LG's premium screen has extra oomph that's hard to forget once your eyes have experienced it.

In part, the OLED B4's prowess is thanks to its Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech. Serving as an alternative to QD-OLED tech, the screen type uses an extra layer of micro-lenses to boost brightness, viewing angles, and general clarity. In turn, this helps the TV elevate its HDR abilities beyond the norm, resulting in some exceptional results in UHD content like 4K Blu-rays. I personally tested this screen using a copy of the Predator prequel Pray, and I honestly think the sci-fi flick wouldn't even look as good at my local cinema.

While it's not exactly what I'd call a fair fight, I decided to compare the Hisense U7N and OLED G4 side by side using that same film. LG's screen comes out tops thanks to the extra detailed in HDR mode with things like hair, scenery, and sky shots, delivering enough wow factor to make me turn to my partner like an absolute nerd and rave about visuals.

Of course, this is GamesRadar+, so you're likely waiting for me to talk about the LG OLED G4's gaming abilities. Again, using the U7N after the premium screen highlighted its strengths in this department, as its Alpha 11 AI Processor does a lot of heavy lifting. While playing Overwatch 2 on both screens at 120fps felt equally as slick, the G4 did more to enhance visuals compared to Hisense's screen, filling in some of the detail lost via game's own 4K upscaling shenanigans.

It goes without saying that the G4's OLED panel provides better colors and contrast too, with everything popping that bit more compared to cheaper mini LED screen. Again, that's not exactly a balanced fight, and you'll find that cheaper models like the LG OLED B4 will provide just as much of a punch. You can current grab the 65-inch version at Amazon for $1,196.99 (down from $1,296.99), so if you care more about vibrancy than enhancing definition using superior brightness, that model is probably more reasonable.

No matter which way you frame it, the LG OLED G4 is for players out there willing to invest in a premium TV. Even at its new price, I wouldn't consider it a casual purchase, and just because something boasts superior visuals, it doesn't mean it's the screen you should buy. If you want to invest in a display like this, now is an ideal time to do so, and I think your eyes will be more than pleased with the results.

