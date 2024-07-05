Trust me, some of the best Prime Day 3D printer deals won't be on Amazon

Funnily enough, Amazon isn't always the best when it comes to Prime Day 3D printer deals.

I know – that sounds ridiculous. Amazon makes Prime Day, so how can its 3D printer deals not be the best by default? Well, because other retailers have hijacked it. More specifically, you'll often find better offers straight from the manufacturers of the best 3D printers.

Don't get me wrong; Amazon's discounts are still very good on the whole. Actually, the online behemoth has packed in more than a few bargains over the course of the sale's history. As an example, the Anycubic Photon Mono 2 dipped to its lowest-ever price over the course of the sale.

Amazon also stands out from the crowd by using cheeky on-site coupons, which allow it to undercut rivals. We saw a lot of this across the UK in particular last year, and it can definitely give the store an edge for anyone shopping around. For instance, the Photon Mono 2 saw a record low in the UK in 2023's sale thanks to that voucher.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

However, manufacturer sales are often as good (if not better) than Amazon's… and a lot of us seem to be sleeping on that. Elegoo, Creality, Phrozen, Anycubic, and the rest always have their own sale to rival any major Prime Day event, so I'll always recommend checking them out too if you're in the market for a new machine.

Here's a case in point: last year, Creality sold the entry-level Ender 3 for its lowest ever price on its own store. So far as I'm aware, you couldn't get it for less anywhere else – and the same was true of Creality's F1 printer as well.

Another advantage are early-bird deals. Manufacturers frequently slash the price of a product dramatically before release, and you literally won't find it for less anywhere else. The new Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo is literally $100 / £150 less than the sticker price right now, for example.

In short? If you're hoping to grab a new machine this Prime Day, make sure you don't just stick to Amazon. Your wallet will thank you for it.

