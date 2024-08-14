This is the gaming phone to beat right now - and it’s just hit a record-low price

Asus has always held mobile gamers hostage with its ROG Phone range, being one of the only brands consistently releasing new models up to present day. The latest, the esteemed Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, still sits at the top of the market. While its four-figure price tag might put budget-minded thumb tappers off, though, a record-breaking discount at Amazon has somewhat softened that blow this week.

The 512GB unlocked device is available for $1,049.99 right now (was $1,199.99) for a $150 discount. This is a deal I’ve been waiting for - the 8 Pro has stuck to its original launch price for most of its life, only wavering in the last month. I first noticed something was up when that $1,200 cost dipped briefly down to $1,099.99, a position it’s bounced around for a few weeks. However, today’s $1,049.99 has taken things to new heights. This is a record-low price on the best gaming phone on the market today - and it doesn’t get much better than that for the Google Play Store enthusiasts.

This is still a premium phone, but if you’re looking for a best-in-class gaming experience with all the added extras it’s well worth the investment. An iPhone 15 Pro in the same configuration will still cost you $1,299 - tricky considering it’s hard to find non-refurbished models outside of Apple itself.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (512GB, Unlocked) | $1,199.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - If you’re going all out on gaming with your next phone, you’ll want to take a look at this record-low price on the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. This is a $150 discount on a four-figure device, but it’s the cheapest the 512GB model has ever been - impressive, considering this has been stuck at MSRP until last month. Buy it if: ✅ You play more demanding mobile games

✅ You still want a solid camera

✅ You want extra cooling tech Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to use a USB-C mobile controller Price check: Walmart: $1,049.99 | Asus: $1,049.99



Should you buy the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro?

If you’re in the market for a gaming phone you only really have two choices at the moment. Nubia’s RedMagic series or the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. I’ll say it straight away, if Asus’s price tag is still looking a little too hot for you with today’s discount, I’d check out the RedMagic. I’m currently testing the latest 9S Pro model and things are looking strong so far - it’s also considerably cheaper at $899 (Amazon). RedMagic phones are my go-to from a sheer value standpoint; it’s running the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor but drops your RAM down to 16GB (vs. Asus’s 24GB), your screen refresh rate down to 120Hz (vs Asus’s 165Hz), and dramatically reduces the quality of your cameras.

If you can stretch above that $1,000 price bracket you’re going to have a much better time. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro benefits from wireless charging (a rarity on gaming phones), waterproofing, and a slick build quality to boot. Phil still uses this as their daily driver to this day, noting the phone’s reliably high framerates during testing and the high refresh rate display as particular highlights.

Of course, this isn’t going to be the best buy for those who just want to tap through a few games every now and then. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro’s specs, features, and price mean it’s making a beeline for the hardcore mobile gamer market. If you want the best for your Google Play Store collection, this is where you’ll find it. Just note that some mobile controllers might struggle with the off-center USB-C placement.

We’re also rounding up all the best gaming tablets if you’re after something on a larger screen, and the best gaming handhelds for a more console-like experience. Or, check out the best gaming earbuds to enhance your mobile sessions.