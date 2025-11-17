This Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gift Box Switch set is the purr-fect early Black Friday deal for Sanrio fans

I'm a big Sanario nerd. Even as I type these very words, I'm wearing my official Kuromi house shoes, a pair of Sanrio pyjamas, and my PC desk is cluttered with toys and accessories featuring Hello Kitty and friends, but I somehow missed out on grabbing Hello Kitty Island Adventure for my Nintendo Switch.

Fortunately for me, the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch Gift Box is just $49.99 at Amazon, which seems like perfect timing, and I have the early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to thank. This version of the game is down to its lowest ever price thanks to the influx of early November discounts, and better yet, this 'Gift Box' copy comes packed with adorable extras, including a double-sided poster, collectible cards - the ultimate Sanrio fan treat.