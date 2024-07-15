This clever invention turns any couch into a PC gaming desk, and its price has dropped for Prime Day

PC gaming doesn't have to mean being hunched over a desk. Gaming PCs are expensive enough without buying an additional gaming chair, and we all spend more than enough time working at a desk. As console gamers know all too well, sometimes the best gaming chair is a couch. The only problem, of course, is that a mouse and keyboard don't work too well on your lap.

That's why I've been loving the Couchmaster Cycon2, which I'm currently testing for review. It has a simple design that turns any couch into a PC gaming space, and it's currently seeing a discount thanks to Prime Day. Usually priced at $199, it's seeing a small reduction down to $189 at Amazon just now.

Now, before you say anything, I'm aware that's a pretty meager discount compared to a lot of the best Prime Day gaming deals. You're correct, but I'd still recommend grabbing this if it's slightly cheaper because this thing is a total game-changer.

Particularly these days, when the best gaming TVs have higher refresh rates that can handle outputs from modern graphics cards, gaming on the couch and a TV can be particularly alluring. Right now, I'm playing the very refreshing FNAF-like Not for Broadcast, and on a big 55-inch screen with all of the utility of a mouse and keyboard, it plays perfectly.

Couchmaster Cycon2 | $199 $189 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Couchmaster isn't discounted by much, but according to the price data we're seeing, it rarely drops below the $180 level.

✅ You need a USB hub

✅ You're a converting console gamer

✅ You want to save money on a gaming chair Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have what you need for a desk setup UK: £153 at Amazon

If you do most of your FPS gaming with a mouse and keyboard, this is a wonderful way to make things more comfortable, and I love that the Cycon2 also acts as a USB hub for all the devices you need to plug in.

Moreover, since it's made up of two cushions and a detached tabletop, it's compatible with lots of different couches and body shapes. I've been really enjoying my time with the Couchmaster, but I'm aware it won't be for everyone. So who specifically should make the most of this Prime Day PC deal?

Should you buy the Couchmaster Cycon2?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As I've alluded to, this is a wonderful bit of kit for anyone who wants to keep their gaming time away from the home office where they do work. If you have a solid gaming TV with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, then this is ideal for you, because it means you don't need to invest in a secondary display in the form of a fancy gaming monitor. Let's face it, those are expensive, and if you already own a 4K TV, a couch setup will help you make the most of the money you've already invested.

If your fear is the number of USB devices you like to plug into your gaming rig, don't fret. The Couchmaster designers thought of this too. On board, you get a surprising six USB 3.0 ports, so more than enough to connect a mouse, keyboard, controller, an Azeron Cyborg, a microphone or headset, and even a stream controller if you so choose.

Remote workers should also consider this, in my opinion. For changes of pace some days, I've done my work from the couch thanks to Cycon2. It's a comfortable way to mix up a working-from-home routine, and a way of doing so that doesn't mean compromises thanks to all that connectivity.

I can't lie, I'd hope that the price of this drops further, since it does feel expensive. Perhaps Prime Day will bring us an even more affordable entry into a unique and clever product, but even with only $10 off, every little helps.

