These discounted Zelda Switch game prices are ridiculous and I'd be grabbing every single one at Woot if I didn't already have them

The Nintendo Switch 2 may be all you can think about, but that doesn't mean the current Switch should be left to collect dust - especially when it's still churning out some incredible games. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launched just last year and, as a hardcore fan of Hyrule, gave me some of my most cherished experiences on the the handheld.



If you're an equally hardcore Zelda fan, but some of the more recent releases slipped through your fingers, Woot has some deals for you. Notable releases like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are now just $44.99 at Woot, saving you $15 off their MSRP of $59.99. Tears of the Kingdom isn't alone, as the aforementioned Echoes of Wisdom has also dropped to just $44.99 at Woot - with both games being the lowest I've ever spotted them for out in the wild. That's not all, as some of the best Zelda games, from Link's Awakening and Hyrule Warrior Age of Calamity have also dropped in price.

Nintendo Switch games, especially Zelda titles, tend to stay close to full price, even after being on the shelf for years. This 'Nintendo tax' make the Switch one of the most pricey consoles to buy games for so these deals are more than worth jumping on. Woot only has these Zelda discounts for fifteen more days, so I recommend picking them up if you missed them the first time around. If I didn't already own every game listed, I'd be doing the exact same thing.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Tears of the Kingdom launched back in 2023 yet, as a first-party Ninty release, its discounts haven't been as low as I'd like to see. Now for a limited time, woot has dropped the Switch game to just $44.99, saving you $15 off its MSRP of $59.99. There are only fifteen days of this new low price to take advantage of, so I recommend grabbing it if you want to continue your adventure post-Breath of the Wild. Buy it if: ✅ You adored Breath of the Wild

✅ You love exploring vast 3D worlds Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer old-school Zelda games

❌ You never played Breath of the Wild Price check: Walmart: $48.95 | Best Buy: $69.99

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - This is the lowest I've spotted for the latest Legend of Zelda game, which previously dropped to just $49.99 on Woot toward the end of last year. Now, the Amazon-owned site has slashed a further $5 off Echoes of Wisdom saving you $15 off its MSRP of $59.99 which is a win for Nintendo and Zelda fans alike. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer puzzle-solving to combat

✅ You want to finally play as Princess Zelda Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic Zelda combat

❌ Open-world 3D Zelda is more your jam Price check: Walmart: $49.50 | Best Buy: $59.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $59.99 $41.99 at Woot

Save $18 - Age of Calamity takes the story of Breath of the Wild and turns it on its head with a Dynanasty Warrior-style 'what if' scenario. The result is an emotional, and addictive journey, which Woot has dropped the price to just $41.99, a whole $18 off its MSRP of $59.99. Big retailers like Amazon have only brought the price down to $56.35 making this a deal not worth missing for Zelda fans. Buy it if: ✅ You love Dynasty Warrior games

✅ You want more time with the Breath of the Wild Champions

✅ You love fighting huge hoards of enemies Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't enjoy repetitive gameplay

❌ You want to freely explore 3D environments Price check: Walmart: $52.94 | Best Buy: $59.99 (Digital)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - This is the lowest I've spotted the adorable Game Boy remake since it launched back in 2019. Thanks to Woot, you can pick up Link's Awakening for just $42.99, saving you $17 off its MSRP of $59.99. To this day this remains one of my ultimate Zelda experiences on the Switch but its new low price is only available for fifteen days - so act fast if you want to re-experience this classic Zelda adventure. Buy it if: ✅ You adored the original

✅ You love old-school Zelda puzzles & combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D open-world Zelda games

❌ You hated the original Game Boy game Price check: Walmart: $52.99 | Best Buy: $59.99

Should you buy Legend of Zelda games for the Nintendo Switch in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

The current Nintendo Switch is the only modern platform you can use to play some of the best recent Zelda releases. Now that the Switch 2 is right around the corner, you may be hesitant to invest more in the aging handheld.



I wouldn't blame you, especially as Nintendo games can cost close to their full price tags even years after launch. However, by ignoring any Zelda games you may have missed on the current Switch, you're doing yourself a disservice. The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, for example, launched right at the tail end of the console's lifespan last year and yet has been one of my favorite Zelda experiences in the almost 30 years that I've been a fan. Being able to finally pick up and play as Princess Zelda outside the Smash Bros games and the unfortunate CDi titles, was a dream come true. Don't just take my word for it, as writer Sam Machkovech stated in his Echoes of Wisdom review that the game is a "refreshing, albeit brief, series experimentation that blends modern and classic series elements" and gave it four out of five stars.



Not only would missing out on games like Echoes of Wisdom or Tears of the Kingdom mean you'd go without a lot of Zelda fun, but we don't have any confirmation they'll see any re-releases of remasters on the Switch 2. Even now that the current Switch is eight years old, I'm still holding out for the Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD re-releases like a fool, but they're nowhere to be seen. There's no telling which Zelda games will never the light of day on the new console.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During the first proper look at the upcoming console on January 16, it was confirmed that it would be backward compatible with current Switch games. Nintendo did back up that statement by further explaining that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2" - but unfortunately, without more details, we don't quite know what they are.



Regardless, I expect that my favorite Zelda games on the current Switch will work fine on the upcoming handheld, restrictions are likely to be placed around games that use older Joy-Con features or accessories. That means it's all the more worthwhile jumping on these Nintendo Switch deals. Not only do you save a fair few rupees off their full prices, but there's a chance you'll be able to enjoy them well after your current Switch has worn out its welcome.

Already got plenty to play? Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide to keep up to date on the upcoming handheld. We've also gathered all the best Nintendo Switch accessories including the best Nintendo Switch controllers in one place so you can make the most out of your existing Switch for longer.