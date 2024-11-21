These colossal Black Friday PS5 game deals are making me worried for my shelf space

I love me some physical PS5 games. So every time November rears its lovely discount-bearing head, I get excited over all the Black Friday PS5 deals and the many games I can finally add to my collection. I usually strive to ensure I pick up brand-new releases shortly after launch like Astro Bot or Sonic x Shadow Generations, but there are only so many releases I can fit into my budget. That's why I'm almost salivating at the mouth over the PS5 game deals on offer right now.

Even though we're still days away from November 29, that hasn't stopped huge retailers like Best Buy and Amazon offloading hugely monumental Black Friday PS5 deals , including games I've been itching to add to my collection. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown isn't a recent release by any means, but if the platformer has escaped your grasp as it has mine, it's now as low as $14.97 (was $49.99) at Amazon, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has reached a record low of $19.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon this Black Friday too.



What's surprising me so far this year is the amount of 2024 releases that are not just included in this year's big sales event, but are also the cheapest they've ever been. Life is Strange Double Exposure hasn't even been out for a month, and already it's dropped to $39.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday. I've 100%'d every single game in the series so you can bet this new record-low price caught my eye. Woot has also been championing great PS5 game deals by dropping 14% off the brand-new Silent Hill 2 remake. Thanks to this recent influx of discounts I won't need to worry about what I'm playing next. However, the fear of knowing if I have the space for all these upcoming Black Friday PS5 games is definitely real.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 game deals

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown |$49.99 $14.97 at Amazon

Save $35 - The latest entry in the Prince of Persia franchise has had a whole 70% taken off its MSRP of $49.99 as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales. Typically it sits around the $30 mark, so the fact it's more than half that right now is a total bargain and it saves you $35 in the process. Buy it if: ✅ You live Metroidvania games

✅ You're a fan of the Prince of Persia franchise Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like platformers Price check: Best Buy: $19.99 UK: £24.90 at Amazon

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion |$29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Crisis Core Reunion has received a big price drop in the past, however the only time it's reached as low at $19.99 was in July earlier this year. Thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday deals, you can now save $10 as the game has returned back to its lowest ever price, but be quick as it likes to bounce back to the $30 mark pretty regularly. Buy it if: ✅ You love Final Fantasy VII

✅ You welcome quality of life updates

✅ You want to know the prequel story Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a fan of spin-offs

❌ You prefer open-world RPGs Price check: Walmart: $31.21 | Amazon: $29.99 UK: £14.95 at Amazon

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - In amongst the many PS5 games as part of Best Buy's Black Friday deals is the remasters of the classic first few Tomb Raider games. At full price this isn't an expensive release, but Best Buy have knocked $10 off these iconic titles, dragging the MSRP of $29.99 to just $19.99 this November. Buy it if: ✅ Nostalgia is your jam

✅ You played the origins

✅ You want to re-live the classis PlayStation games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer modern Tomb Raider

❌ You don't enjoy the difficult of the original games Price check: Walmart: $19.93 UK: £22.98 at Amazon

Balatro Special Edition | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Also included in Best Buy's Black Friday gaming deals is the hugely popular Balatro, which the retailer has dropped $10 off its MSRP of $29.99. It's not the biggest saving in the world but for just $19.99 you also get some physical cards included in this special edition of the game. Buy it if: ✅ You love addictive card games

✅ You like high-stakes competitive gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer TCGs over classic card games Price check: Walmart: $22.32 | Amazon: OOS UK: £21.99 at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI | $39.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - FFXVI had its first major discount in July of last year and since then it's bounced between the $40 and $30 mark. Now it's reached a new low, with $15 knocked off its MSRP of $69.99. This significant drop means it's just $24.99 for this most recent entry in the mainline Final Fantasy this Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Final Fantasy fan

✅ You love an emotional, gut-wrenching RPG plot

✅ Action RPG's are your thing Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer turn-based RPGs

❌ You don't have the hours to invest Price check: Walmart: $37.54 UK: OOS at Amazon

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Best Buy's Black Friday deals this year features its fair share of 2024 releases, like this latest addition to the Life is Strange series. As part of this years sales Best Buy have dropped $10 off its MSRP of $39.99 which may not seem like a lot, but this happens to be the the first price stop for this recent release. ✅ You're a Life is Strange fan

✅ You want to continue Max's story

✅ You love story-driven gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't enjoy movie-like games Price check: Walmart: $39.99 UK: £44.49 at Amazon

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took its first major price cut a few months ago and now its returned for further savings this Black Friday. You can grab the latest game in the FF7 series for $30 off at Best Buy right now, dropping it down to a record-low $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You liked Final Fantasy 7 Remake

✅ You want open-world adventures

✅ You played the original game Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played Remake Price check: Walmart: $64.95 UK: £52.85 at Amazon



Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - It took many months before Alan Wake 2 got a physical release, but now it's at its lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. With 38% off, the horror sequel is now just $49.99, saving you $30 off its MSRP of $79.99. Better yet, this Deluxe Edition also gets you some juicy extras, including the expansion pass, all for just $49.99. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the first game

✅ You're into horror games

✅ You love a bit of surrealism Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't like the first Alan Wake Price check: Walmart: $73.32 | Best Buy: $79.99 UK: £37.99 at Amazon

Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $59.99 at Woot

Save $10 - A 14% discount may not seem like a lot, however, this is one of the first deals I've come across for the horror remake so far. Silent Hill 2 has only been out for a little over a month, so any price cut this Black Friday is worthwhile, especially when other sites like Amazon only have it discounted by $5. Even though this deal only saves you just $10 in total, it's hopefully a sign of further price cuts to come. Buy it if: ✅ You love horror games

✅ You're okay with a bit of gore Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't cope with scary games Price check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Walmart: $64.99 UK: £54.99 at Amazon

More of today's best PS5 deals

If you want to keep up with the latest deals for your Sony console, check out our Black Friday PS5 deals hub where we're regularly adding the best console, game, and accessory savings we come across. If your PS5 could use some extra storage, keep an eye out on our Black Friday PS5 SSD deals hub for all your storage solution discounts.