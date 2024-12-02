The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now $10 cheaper than it was on Black Friday - but this offer won't hold much longer

Cyber Monday is the best opportunity to finally get a piece of tech you've had your eyes on and save some cash in the process. If you've been contemplating finally picking up a new gaming headset, then good news as there's a ton available for record lows this December. With prices slashed on a myriad of headsets from brands like Sony, Razer, and Logitech it can be overwhelming when it comes to deciding what pair of cups is best for your gaming needs.

Amazon thankfully, has just made that decision easier. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset just received a further $10 off its already discounted price, dropping the cost down to just $259.99 at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Last month the best in gaming headsets, the Arctis Nova Pro, already had its price cut in time for the sales kicking off. During Black Friday, the high-end gaming headset had $77 knocked off its MSRP of $349.99. Finding the pair of cups for as little as $272.99 already made it one of the best deals I had come across this year. However, an additional saving of $10 has made it now just $10 more than its lowest-ever price to date, making it easier than ever to recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless this Cyber Monday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $87 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset hasn't been this low in price for almost a year. When Black Friday first began, Amazon knocked the high-end cups down to a whopping $77 off its MSRP, and now that Cyber Monday is here, there's a further saving of $10. The price is still $10 away from the lowest it has ever been, but $259.99 to add the best gaming headset to your setup is a deal not worth missing out on.



Buy it if: ✅ You game across multiple platforms (PC/PS5/Xbox)

✅ You want a primarily wireless listening experience

✅ You don't mind charging battery packs

✅ You have desk space for the base station Don't buy it if: ❌ You only game on one device

❌ Having no RGB lighting is a deal breaker Price check: Walmart: $299 | Best Buy: $307.99



UK: Out of stock at Amazon.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future)

It's pretty understandable that if you want one of the best gaming headsets out there, it's going to cost a pretty penny. But the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset isn't just one of the best headsets we've come across, it's the best there is full stop and who can put a price on that?



Well, SteelSeries has, and the high-end headset typically sells for $349.99 in the US when there's not a delightful sale event running. That's a lot to ask for if you already paid a ton for your PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or a brand-new top-of-the-line gaming PC, so I can understand any hesitancy. However, now that Cyber Monday is here, the Arctis Nova Pro has arrived with a saving of $87 off its MSRP. If that doesn't make the headset more alluring as ever, I don't know what will.

For just $259.99 you're still getting all the high-end pro features you'd expect for a headset that's topped our best headset list for months on end. The Arcits Nova Pro boasts of both a Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connection, as is typical with most modern headsets. However, where it shines is down to its DAC base station. With the base station, you can connect to multiple gaming platforms at once and easily switch between them. This is more than ideal for anyone like myself, who regularly switches between the gaming PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch when looking for their next game to play. The little device is also decked out with EQ customization options, so you can tailor the audio for your favorite games exactly how you'd like.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Iwaniuk)

One of my favorite stand-out features of the Arctis Nova Pro is its use of hot-swappable battery packs. You can have one pack hooked up to your headset while you play Disney Dreamlight Valley for hours on end while another is charging. That way, you don't have to worry about battery life so long as you remember to charge one at all times. And how do you charge them? Well, with that handy DAC base station of course.

While you can wear the Arctis Nova Pro for hours upon hours, you don't have to worry about comfort. SteelSeries headsets, like the Arctis Nova 5P which has also seen a further $10 discount to just $89.99 at Amazon, are some of the comfiest headsets I've ever put on my head. The additional head strap, found on the Pro and 5P, makes the headset so lightweight that you end up forgetting anything is on your head at all.



The hours are clicking away until Cyber Monday is no more, and deals like this will be a thing of the past. If you're determined to get a new gaming headset then I wholeheartedly recommend picking up the best of the best and grabbing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset for less while you still can.

Time is running out but you can still grab huge savings on everything from gaming headsets, controllers, console bundles, and of course, other gaming headsets this Cyber Monday. Check out our best Cyber Monday deals hub to find all our top picks for the best deals and discounts in one place.