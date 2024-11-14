The PS5 Pro just got its first ever price cut and Black Friday hasn't even started yet

Unlike the PS5 Pro, getting your hands on an original PS5 was like a game in itself. I had to join not one, but multiple Discord servers and sign up for restock notifications. Luckily, through the help of my sister-in-law graciously getting up at 3 am every day to check up on the situation, I eventually got my hands on the launch model Sony console and coveted it like it was my own child. Those days are mostly over, and anyone looking to grab the newly released PS5 Pro shouldn't face any issues besides the eye-watering price tag. However, UK PlayStation fans appear to have an easier time with that.



The PS5 Pro isn't just easy to get a hold of but it's now £659.99 at Argos, a whole £40 off its MSRP of £700. A difference of just £40 may not seem a lot in the grand scheme of things but this brand-new price cut comes just a week after the console was released. Usually, huge brands like Sony like to wait before slashing the prices of their sparkly new tech. To put things into perspective, the PS5 Slim didn't see its first discount until four months after its release when both the disc and digital editions saw a massive £70 price cut.

Now anyone in the UK wanting to make the upgrade can save 7% off without waiting months on end. I originally suspected this discount was part of Argos's early Black Friday PS5 deals, but it appears that other retailers in the UK have gotten in on the action. The PS5 Pro is also £40 off at the EE Store but only for a limited time. As we're well into November, there's no telling if this new PS5 Pro UK price is here to stay. But even if it's just part of the ongoing early Black Friday deals, it's definitely one of the best I've seen so far.

Should you buy the PS5 Pro?

I still love my launch model PS5 as much as I did on day one, but I've been eyeing up a replacement for a while now. To be totally honest, it's the PS5 Slim Disc Edition that has caught my attention, but I'll admit it's hard to ignore the PS5 Pro with this new price drop.

The newly released PS5 Pro doesn't come with the option of a disc version. Instead, like the Slim digital edition model you have to pick up the PS5 disc drive to play your physical PS5 games. Outside of games I've garnered from PS Plus Premium, my entire game collection consists of physical copies. I even imported a physical version of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as here in the UK we never got one. But, the cheaper the new pixel-pushing machine is, the more spare cash there is to put towards the PS5 Disc Drive, which solves that problem entirely.



For the digital games I do own, with the tiny 825GB of the OG PS5 I feel like I spend more time freeing up space on the console than actually playing anything. Online games like Fortnite currently take up 99.23GB of space, and I feel like its storage requirements get bigger all the time. I could pick up one of the best PS5 SSDs and upgrade my console, but the PS5 Pro has 2TB from the get-go, which is alluring. With that amount of space, I'd probably end up buying fewer physical games and free up space in my house that used to be designated to piles of game boxes.



The main difference between the Pro and Slim models is of course its graphical upgrades. Our very own Tabitha Baker showed them off in her PS5 Pro review, but I'm not sure I'd even notice them. My PS5 lives in the living room and the the TV is mounted on the wall, far enough that I wouldn't be able to see much difference. However, I am considering popping a PS5 in my bedroom. In a household of two PlayStation fans, getting time with the console can be a challenge. If there's any game associated with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama in any way on its way, I can bet my time on the PS5 will come to a close for the foreseeable future. But having a PS5 Pro at my bedside would not only mean I can play Dead by Daylight in the comfort of my bed, but it'd be close enough to fully appreciate the ray tracing boosts and new performance upgrades.



This new PS5 Pro price drop in the UK has definitely got me weighing up my options. I was dead set on buying the Slim model before, but with £40 off, which would take a huge chunk of the PS5 disc drive, it's hard to ignore how great an early Black Friday deal the PS5 Pro is right now.

