The Lenovo Legion Go just keeps getting cheaper, and Black Friday is changing my opinion on the handheld

Here I am, looking at yet another Lenovo Legion Go price cut and wondering if I've been too harsh on the handheld. I still think it's far clunkier than it needs to be, not to mention its removable controllers feel like more of a compromise than a boon. However, now that it's placing even more distance between its original MSRP using Black Friday as an excuse, it's starting to feel like a bargain.

The latest Lenovo Legion Go discount comes courtesy of Amazon, as you can currently grab the 500GB model for $472.97. It has dropped another $27 since the start of the week, meaning we're looking at another record low price on the best gaming handheld contender. At this stage, I'd say it's cheap enough to potentially distract some of you from Black Friday Steam Deck deals if Valve discounts its portable PC, and with the Asus ROG Ally still sitting at $499 at Best Buy, the Go is sort of sprinting ahead.

I've been digging around for Lenovo Legion Go deals at all retailers for weeks now, and Amazon is beating its rivals right now. Best Buy is still wanting $499 for the same model, and Walmart is sticking with the same $200 discount. I'm hoping the 32% off listing can last long enough for anyone who's looking to pick up the handheld when they can, but there's a chance stock will sell out at Amazon first.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Go?

It's safe to say my Lenovo Legion Go review was anything but glowing, and that's largely because it was based on its $699.99 MSRP. That's not to say I wouldn't still choose the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally over the 8.8-inch handheld, but I now feel far more comfortable recommending it to players specifically looking for an on-the-go QHD experience.

The Legion Go's biggest selling point is its QHD 144Hz display, as it's one of the only handhelds on the market with those screen specs. My main issue with targeting that resolution and refresh rate is that you won't be playing many games at a suitable frame rate using the device's AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, but it's still impressive if you stick to older games and lightweight releases. Do I think the ROG Allys? 1080p 120Hz panel is a better performance fit? Absolutely, but 144Hz feels slick when you can boost fps to make full use.

The Go's other quirk is those aforementioned removable "Truestrike" gamepads. This is perhaps subjective, but I still think they fall short compared to most other handhelds out there. Yes, you can use them like Joycons and even like a makeshift gaming mouse thanks to a bottom sensor, and that may appeal to anyone who finds themselves in cramped travel situation. However, I'd rather use a proper PC controller in those scenarios and instead have a handheld with a good d-pad and nice face buttons.

Alright, now that I've gotten a few things off my chest, let's talk about the Legion Go's performance for $473. At this price point, you're now getting a Ryzen Z1 Extreme handheld that can keep up with every potable powerhouse out there right now. The only devices that perhaps go the extra mile at the moment to provide something extra are the Asus ROG Ally X with its enhanced battery and 24GB RAM and the Zotac Zone, which relies more on premium controls and a AMOLED display.

Even with a Black Friday discount, the ROG Ally X will currently set you back $699 at Best Buy, and the Zotac Zone will run for $799 when it eventually lands at retailers. When you take these price tags into consideration, it makes the Legion Go with its QHD 144Hz screen look like pretty good value, especially if you can avoid some of its design quirks.

