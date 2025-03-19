The Analogue 3D just got delayed again, but here's what I use to play N64 games and upscale to HD

Sorry N64 enthusiasts, but the Analogue 3D has been delayed again. While the modern Nintendo 64 homage will still release in July 2025, I know a few of you will be itching to dive into your physical cartridge collection in HD. However, you can technically do that using an OG N64 console if you pick up a few add-ons, and it could make for a nice interim solution before the FPGA console arrives.

Announced in an update post, Analogue says that while its N64 system was scheduled to arrive in Q1 2025, it'll show ship July this year instead. In the statement, the company says it's "working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap," and reaffirms that you can cancel your order at any time before shipment. Not that you'll necessarily want to do that, as this magical FPGA system could be one of the best retro consoles that'll transform your favorite Nintendo 64 games with native 4K output.

I'm pretty hyped to get hands-on with the Analogue 64, but the timing of this delay is pretty rough. Just yesterday, console-making rival Modretro teased its own FPGA N64 system that could rise to the challenge with HDMI output and other similar features. But, seeing as we have no idea of what that "M64" device even looks like or when it'll arirve, I've got my mind on solutions already available.

Analogue 3D Shipping Delayed to July 2025, Pocket White Restock, PocketOS and DuoOS Firmware UpdatesPlease see the full announcement here for all details: https://t.co/lYxkeFyjla1. Analogue 3D shipping has been delayed to July 2025.2. Analogue Pocket [white] is back in…March 18, 2025

If you fancy playing your original N64 carts on a modern screen in HD, there are a few approachable gadgets out there that'll help you do just that. If you're feeling real fancy, you can even pick up upscalers like the Retrotink 4k Pro that will boost things to 4K, but since that little box costs an absolutely bananas $750, I'm going to focus on add-ons that don't cost more than a PS5 Pro.

First off, you'll want to check you've got the right N64 wires in the first place. By default, all models output composite (those red, white, and yellow phonos), and while you can mod NTSC consoles to send out a cleaner RGB signal, my current setup is based on the former.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

To take that old composite signal and transform it into something your gaming TV can easily use, you're going to need an upscaler. There are a ton of options at Amazon and other marketplaces, and if you've ever looked into playing on old consoles, you've no doubt heard of now-discontinued devices like the Framemeister XRGB-Mini and various other cheaper alternatives.

I personally use the OSSC, a line doubler that takes analogue input and sends it through an HDMI cable. You can grab one of those for $131.51 at Amazon right now, but since it lacks direct composite compatibility, you'll also need to pair it with a transcoder. I use a really old Sony model that I found at a thrift store over ten years ago, but you'll be able to covert things in the same manner using an $89.99 add-on board.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mcbazel OSSC line-doubler | $139.90 $131.51 at Amazon

This little upscaler will take your RGB signal and ramp things up to 1440p over HDMI, meaning it's perfect to cleaning up retro console visuals on modern TVs. It will also work with the N64, but you'll want to use a composite transcoder to adapt its output to RGB scart.

I'll admit, my setup is pricer than I'd like, so I totally get why you'd be drawn to cheaper options. For the record, there are pretty affordable ways to simply play your original N64 using HDMI, as Amazon also has a RetroScaler2x for $71.99 that'll do the job with zero lag. Keep in mind you'll be playing at the console's native 240p resolution, which is going to look pretty rough across a big screen. Still, it's an affordable way to play and it'll look better than many of those cursed $20 cheap upscalers that are floating around online.

It's worth noting that you can also use the RetroScaler2x as a composite transcoder for the OSSC by simply connecting its HDMI output to the line-doubler. That way, you'll be still be able to scale thing sup to 1440p, so it's an option if you're not fussed about having a single unit for the job.

RetroScaler 2x | $79.99 $71.99 at Amazon

Designed to simply convert your RCA composite output to HDMI, this little gadget will make directly hooking up your original N64 to modern TVs much easier. Just keep in mind that it's not an upscaler, so you'll be playing games at 240p just like back in 1997.

Even if you do go down the more expensive OSSC route, you're still looking at less than the Analogue 3D. That's not to say you'll get the same experience, as you'll have to make do with HD upscaling as opposed to 4K. The plus side, though, is that you're guaranteed to have full compatibility with every game since you're using the OG console, and there's still something more magical about using tech that's coming up 30 years old.

I'm still excited for the Analogue 3D, but there are ways and means to play old N64 carts in a modern way out there already. If you aren't up for scrambling for stock once it eventually arrive this July, or holding off to see what the Modretro M64 will bring to the table, I'd try putting your own upscaling setup together instead.

Oh, and if you're also interested in playing fan-made outings, you might want to check out this N64 flash cart I've been using to play Zelda ROM hacks lately.

Looking for other ways to play classic games? Swing by the best gaming handhelds for portable options. If you're already rocking Valve's device, take a peek at the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for handy add-ons.