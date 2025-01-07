SanDisk unveils new portable storage solutions at CES to make creating on the go more a-peel-ing

SanDisk has been pretty busy - not only is it in the midst of receiving a new-fangled flashy logo, but the highly-recognizable tech brand, owned by Western Digital, has just unveiled a set of new storage solutions set to launch at this year's CES 2025 event.

Dubbed the 'SanDisk Creator Series', this new range of portable SSDs, microSD cards, and USB flash drives is targeted towards buddying artists, content creators, and gamers alike. The set includes "tailored, professional-grade collection of products infused with vibrant colors that celebrate creativity and individuality" which includes brand-new portable SSDs, micro SDs, and other storage solutions.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

This all-new SanDisk Creator Series begins with the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, a portable solid-state drive that can attach to MagSafe-compatible smartphones. This compact SSD is available in 1TB or 2TB versions and is compatible with Windows, Android, and macOS devices, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. In fact, if you find yourself commonly creating YouTube or TikTok videos on your phone, this SSD can even support video capture in Apple ProRes 4K at 60fps, making it ideal for Apple fans.



Additionally part of the set is the SanDisk Creator microSD Card, featuring a stunning gradient colorway. The microSD comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage versions and can be used to capture stunning 4K5 and 5.3K5 footage on compatible smartphones and cameras. The Creator Series also features a brand-new Creator SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card with transfer speeds up to 280MB/s, a SanDisk Creator Phone Drive that can transfer media between your Apple devices, a SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive for those non-Apple devices, and a SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD, and SanDisk Creator Desk Drive.

Fortnite fans are in for a treat

(Image credit: SanDisk/Epic Games)

SanDisk has also launched the Fortnite Portable SSD and USB Flash Drive Peely Editions, two new storage solutions also revealed at this year's CES 2025.



The SanDisk Fortnite Portable SSD, Peely Edition is a lovely change from other plain SanDisk designs. According to Western Digital, it will be available in 1TB and 2TB options and sport a cute all-yellow colorway. Everyone's favorite anthropomorphic banana from Fornite is represented further with his cute, infectious smile right in the middle of the compact SSD. Specs wise, it's similar to that of the brand's existing 1TB drive with speeds up to 800MB/s and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, which is nothing new. So just like the official SanDisk Super Mario and Pokemon microSD cards, the appeal of these Peely Editions is all in the design.



The matching SanDisk Fortnite USB Flash Drive, Peely Edition is just as cute, featuring a similar design but with some added 'nana' Fortnite decals. The USB drive is set to be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants and comes with the kind of specs you'd expect of SanDisk's flash drives with read speeds up to 130MB/s.

Neither the Peely Edition SSD nor the USB Flash Drive can be used to run Fortnite on any of your devices. Yet, if you want a colorful change-up, these or any part of the Creator Series would be a good bet. Just don't be surprised if the funky colors and designs come at an extra cost.

If you can't wait for these new SanDisk storage options check out our best microSD card for Nintendo Switch for some extra space for your Ninty, and other compatible handhelds. We've also gathered all the best SSDs for PS5 and the best Xbox Series X hard drive, SSD, and memory card solutions for all your gaming needs.