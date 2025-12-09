PSA - My top 3 reasons why you need to unbox and set up the Switch 2 before Christmas Day

Don't know how to set up a Switch 2? (Image credit: Future) Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 setup guide if you're unsure of how to get the Ninty handheld primed and prepared for the holidays. The guide takes you through not just how to hook it up, but also the steps required to get the internet up and running and everything else you need to know.

If you're planning on giving the gift of Ninty goodness this year that is the Nintendo Switch 2, I highly recommend that you get it charged and set up ahead of Christmas Day.

Feel free to leave it in its red cardboard prison if you're gifting it to an older gaming fan who likes to tinker around with wires and hardware. However, getting the new handheld set up and ready to go ahead of the big day will not only free up your precious free time, but will also mean whoever you're gifting it to can enjoy it, and any games and accessories, right there and then.

If you aren't yet convinced, I've outlined my top 3 reasons why getting the Switch 2 prepared ahead of time can make the holidays extra special down below. To top it all off, I've also included extra tips and shopping advice from one Nintendo fan to the likely parent of another, that can ensure the time spent with the new handheld is as magical as possible when December 25 finally arrives.

1. It will give you more time to relax on Christmas Day

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you're a parent or just the organised one of your friends and family, Christmas can be stressful. There's a huge list of things that need attention, from the food to any extra family and guests arriving, and so the last thing you want to do is to spend any more of your valuable time messing around with tedious gaming tech.

Unboxing and setting the Switch 2 up ahead of Christmas Day, however, means you can spend more time on more pressing matters, or just spend more time off your feet and relaxing, as you deserve to do on such a special day.

It doesn't have to make the gifting of the handheld less special, either. You can still wrap up the Switch 2 box under the tree, and have the actual device hidden under a wrapped cardboard box and sat next to the TV. A cute trick I like to do, which always goes down well each year, is to tell my loved one to close their eyes and place the item (in this case, the Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers) in their hand. All you then have to do is tell them to open their eyes, and they'll get the wonderful surprise of the brand-new Nintendo handheld.

2. Any Switch 2 games you gift can be enjoyed straight away