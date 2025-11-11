Official Nintendo Black Friday and holiday deals have been announced, and my wallet is not ready

Nintendo officially announced what it has in store for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the rest of the holidays, and original Switch owners haven't been forgotten about.

From November 20 through to December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the Nintendo online store and Switch and Switch 2 eShop will be showcasing its annual Cyber Deals sale, dropping the prices on select games.

Nintendo doesn't go into detail on the exact titles that will be privy to these upcoming digital discounts however, it does confirm that because of its incoming Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals games like Princess Peach Showtime!, the Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will be available for just $39.99 reach at Nintendo US stores and select retailers.

If you were expecting a bit more, Nintendo also confirmed that Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door and Splatoon 3 will also be discounted for even less and will be available from $29.99. This is great timing when you consider that titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Echoes of Wisdom, and Splatoon 3 have Switch 2 enhancements, which include optimized visuals and HDR support, making them ideal pick-ups if you missed them the first time around.

If you were expecting any discounts on the Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch 2 bundles, you're out of luck. The only mention of the new handheld amongst the upcoming holiday deals press release just acts as a reminder of the new shiny handheld's existence. However, it's not all doom and gloom if you've already invested in the Nintendo Switch 2.

Select amiibo, including the new Switch 2 Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6 figures, will be $10 off at select retailers. You don't actually have to wait for those deals either, as you can grab the Nintendo toys-to-life collectibles right now for $10 off at Best Buy, way before the amiibo sales go live on November 30.

My favorite bit of deal news from Nintendo's entire announcement has to be the reveal that the Samsung microSD Express card will be $20 off within the Nintendo San Francisco and Nintendo New York stores and at select retailers online. Typically, the pricey SD retails for $59.99, so getting 256GB of extra storage for approximately $39.99 is an absolute bargain, and more in line with older SD card pricing, which is what I like to see.



If you're lucky enough to visit those stores in person from mid-November onwards (please know I am entirely jealous), then Nintendo states that you can enjoy "festive décor" and gift with purchase offers too. There's also an exclusive Winter Collection available in-store, including merchandise and accessories, although Nintendo hasn't shared exactly what it entails. I imagine cute products with Mario wearing a winter scarf, that sort of thing.

Of course, if you're more interested in the hardware deals, you can check in with Nintendo US stores and select retailers from November 23rd to get Switch games starting from $29.99 each, deals on amiibo figures, and receive $20 off the Samsung microSD Express card on November 30.

