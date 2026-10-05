Prime Day retro deals live: consoles, handhelds, accessories, and controller savings I'd nab during the sale

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I just found my favorite tiny Game Boy micro clone for less (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I always keep an eye on the Anbernic RG28XX during the sales in hope that it will once again drop under $40. That isn't happening pre-Prime Day, but there is a cheaper listing that lets you bag the tiny Game Boy Micro clone for $42.99. The first options you'll typically see when looking up the tiny Linux handheld come in at around $47, so if you are looking for a pocket-sized way to play Game Boy, SNES, Mega Drive, and even lightweight PS1 games, I'd keep this offer on your radar. Anbernic RG28XX | $42.99 at Amazon

Should you just wait for Black Friday? (Image credit: Phil Hayton) Personally, I find October Prime Day a little odd. Big Deal Days is a "second chance" to grab some subscriber-exclusive savings after what used to be the main event in July, but it's arguably far too close to Black Friday for its own good. I know firsthand that many retro console players specifically are hesitant to pick anything up in October just in case better discounts on consoles, handhelds, and controllers show up a month later. My advice would be to weigh up whether your retro setup really needs a gadget right now, then check in with yours truly for event-specific deals. I'll always signal if savings are actually worthwhile, and since I'm always testing the latest gizmos, I can also fill you in on if they're worth grabbing in general. Ultimately, though, you should only wait for Black Friday retro deals if it's extremely clear Big Deal Days isn't delivering, and it always comes with either a stock risk or potentially higher prices down the road.

Yes, you can get 8Bitdo's pretty N64 controller cheaper this Prime Day (Image credit: Phil Hayton) The 8Bitdo N64 controller, specifically the grey version with the authentically colorful buttons, is a beaut, and I've been waiting for a Big Deal Days discount. That might still happen, but for now, Woot has you covered with 22% off the Bluetooth version. You will need an additional Retro Receiver or adapter to use this one with your original Nintendo 64, but it's still a pretty neat discount that brings the gamepad under $35. 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller (grey) | $34.99 at Woot

Woot just whacked the Atari GameStation Go handheld to a record-low price (Image credit: Atari / My Arcade) I'm hoping more Atari consoles will be given the Prime Day treatment, but Woot has you covered if you're looking for an all-in-one handheld. The GameStation Go packs everything you could need to play classic '80s capers, including a keypad and paddle controls, into a package with over 200 games built in. The deal means it's 33% cheaper than its $179.99 MSRP, and it's beating Amazon's vanilla price by a respectable $40. Atari GameStation Go handheld | $119.99 at Woot

Two Game Boy controllers with Big Deal Days potential (Image credit: Phil Hayton) We got not one, but two retro controllers that'll turn your phone into a Game Boy this year. Both the GameSir Pocket Taco and the 8Bitdo FlipPad are excellent in their own ways, but the real question now is whether they'll end up at record-low prices this October. As a gamepad with standalone Bluetooth functionality, I suspect the Pocket Taco won't end up cheaper than its USB-C-only rival, but ultimately, I'm looking for both to drop under $30 and $20, respectively. GameSir Pocket Taco | $34.99 at Amazon

8Bitdo FlipPad | $29.99 at Amazon

The Retroid Pocket 5 is retiring, and that means it's worth peeking at (Image credit: Phil Hayton) It might feel like the Retroid Pocket 5 is old news at this point, and I don't mean due to the fact it's an excellent emulation portable. Not only has its Pocket 6 successor officially arrived on the scene with elevated specs, but the company is discontinuing the model and clearing the stage with discounts. However, I'd argue that with $30 off its original price, the handheld is more lucrative than ever, especially if the new model continually sells out or ends up more expensive due to RAMageddon. It largely offers up the same lavish AMOLED-infused retro gaming experience if you're sticking to consoles before the Wii U, so it's well worth considering as an alternative. Retroid Pocket 5 | $219 at Amazon

My go-to OG Xbox controller isn't discounted, but it's a cheaper alternative to the X25 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) Your main reason for picking up the Retro Fighters Hunter should be to play games on the OG Xbox. It comes with a 2.4Ghz dongle specifically for the retro console, after all, but it also includes a USB adapter for modern machines. I'd try to wait for some discounts to kick in, but this green translucent gamepad could be a nice alternative to Microsoft's special edition X25 if you're simply looking for something with transparent 2000s vibes. Retro Fighters Hunter wireless controller | $59.59 at Amazon

I really want Big Deal Deals to bring Banjo Kazooie Super Pocket bargains (Image credit: Phil Hayton) The Super Pocket Rare Edition isn't just a Banjo-Kazooie handheld, but the bear and bird are likely the reason you want one. It's currently the most expensive of the budget Evercade handheld bunch, although there is a listing that'll let you nab it for $69.99, which happens to be the same price as its siblings. I'm really holding out for proper discounts on this punchy little portable, though, and if it ends up under $60 for Prime Day, I'd snatch it right up.

I love real PS1 memory cards, but this one can act like 60,000 of them (?!) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) No, really, the modern-day PSxMemCard, an accessory that uses an SD card to store game saves, will give you 60,000 PS1 virtual memory cards. It can also act like up to 8,000 PS2 cards, and as someone who still has a big pouch of them for my setup, that's absolutely bananas. Virtually unlimited retro console storage isn't the only reason to keep an eye on this gadget over Prime Day, though, as it also comes with FreeMcboot preinstalled, and that will help you play backups, homebrews, and bypass pesky region locks. PSxMemCard Gen 2 for PS1/PS2 | $37.99 at Amazon

My "Jack of all trades" retro controller is back with a worthwhile extra (Image credit: Phil Hayton) The Gulikit Elves 2 Pro currently wears my best retro controller overall crown, and that's largely thanks to its fantastic, comprehensive design that suits consoles from across the generations. On its own, it's perhaps not ideal for DIY emulation setups since it uses Bluetooth, but thanks to a bundle, you can grab the gamepad with a Goku 2 Wireless Adapter that'll let you sync up to systems with less than 3ms latency. The offer means you're pretty much getting the dongle for free, and it's the version I would have picked up if it were an option (grumble, grumble). Gulikit Elves 2 Pro + Goku 2 wireless adapter | $35.93 at Amazon

Is Big Deal Days a big deal for retro gaming? (Image credit: Future) Whether you call it Prime Day or "Big Deal Days" as Amazon now likes to dress it, it's hard not to feel disillusioned by the retailer's sale. Readers consistently ask me if the event will actually feature worthwhile retro gaming gadgets, and while it can cough up the goods, you shouldn't get too caught up looking for exclusive offers. I'd argue the period is best spent looking for sneaky discounts and prices readjusting themselves to stealth record lows, as not every bargain will either be wearing a big red badge or be hiding behind a subscriber wall.

Keep an eye on this PS2 HDMI upscaler (Image credit: Phil Hayton) Plenty of cheap adapters will help you hook your PS2 up to newfangled displays via HDMI, but most suffer from the same shaky deinterlacing symptoms. It's a caveat you'd previously just have to deal with if you wanted to plug the 2000s system into something that isn't a CRT, but the GBS Control (or GBS-C for short) is an HDMI upscaler that kicks those jitters to the curb while letting you scale RGB signals for supported retro consoles up to 1080p. It's not the HDMI I'd upscaler for every retro console out there, but it's certainly a fantastic option for the PS2 specifically that could end up even better value during Amazon's October Big Deal Days event. GBS-C HDMI upscaler | $89.90 at Amazon