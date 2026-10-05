Join The Community
- Join our community
Commenting
Join the discussion
Exclusive Articles Coming Soon
Member-only articles
Weekly Newsletters
Weekly gaming & entertainment news
Member Badges
Earn badges as you go
Exclusive Competitions
Members-only prize draws
Curated Deals Coming Soon
Tech and gaming deals worth grabbing
GET COMMUNITY ACCESS QUICK
For the quickest way to join, simply enter your email below and get access. We will send a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter to keep you updated on all your gaming news.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
GET Community ACCESS QUICK

Join the GamesRadar community for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.

By submitting your information, you confirm you are aged 16 or over, have read our Privacy Policy and agree to the Terms & Conditions. Geographical rules apply.

Welcome to GamesRADAR+ Community !
Hi ,

Keep exploring and earning more as a member.

MY ACCOUNT
Earn your first badge
Read 1 article to unlock your first badge.
Keep earning badges
Explore ways to get more involved as a member.
See what you’ve unlocked.

Explore your membership benefits.

Explore
Member Exclusives

Stay Ahead with GamesRadar+

Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.

Explore
Sign Out
Jump To:

Prime Day retro deals live: consoles, handhelds, accessories, and controller savings I'd nab during the sale

Bobbing for Big Deal Days retro bargains

News
By
Last updated
Jump To:
Menu

Pac-Man dressed as a vampire sitting on top of a Vectrex next to an Anbernic retro handheld and a &quot;Prime Day deals&quot; badge on right.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

1. Quick links
2. Today's best deals
3. Live updates

Prime Day retro deals can really help you put together a classic console setup, but you admittedly need to be savvy with how the sale works. While you can jump into the event and pick up bits and bobs, discounts on systems, handhelds, controllers and accessories won't always be staring you in the face. Luckily, I'm well-versed in where to look, and what exactly to pick out, so I figured I'd lend you those skills live as the offers roll out.

The biggest piece of advice I can give when trying to grab the best retro consoles and setup bits this Prime Day is to focus on all the small things. That's not just a Blink-182 reference; it also means that if you target the low-priced enhancements for your setup, you'll end up with more meaningful savings. You're more likely to get a real discount right now on retro controllers, accessories, and tech that isn't being ravaged by RAMageddon and AI-driven component shortages, whereas price cuts on expensive retro handhelds and systems may simply reduce prices to near "normal."

If we're lucky, we'll get real Prime Day retro deals this year with the big red badge slapped on them. The good news is if that fails to happen, I'll still be here showing you ways to grab cool classic gaming stuff for less, and that includes highlighting stealth discounts, new-old-stock that could soon vanish and end up astronomically expensive on the second-hand market.

UK

Curated by
Photo of Phil Hayton in blue t shirt and grey beanie hat.
Curated by
Phil Hayton

I've been covering all things retro gaming for decades, having previously contributed guides on classic games, oddball handhelds, and more for the likes of the BBC. These days, I spend my time crafting modern ways to play old favorites and getting the most out of your vintage hardware, and that means I'm primed to pick out all the offers that will actually help you revisit history's greatest outings this Prime Day.

Currently playing:

Banjo Tooie, Evercade Nexus

Space Station: Silicon Valley, N64

MediEvil, PS1

Best Prime Day retro gaming deals

GameSir Pocket Taco
One to watch
GameSir Pocket Taco: $34.99 at Amazon

You'll need to hang fire on the GameSir Pocket Taco if it's still sitting at $35. That's pretty much full price, but I'm keeping it handy here for when it does drop to $27.99, as it should do that during Prime Day. I'd say under $30 is the right price to pay for a gadget that'll turn your phone into a Game Boy, but it also works nicely as a standalone Bluetooth controller for retro romps.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
8Bitdo FlipPad
One to watch
8Bitdo FlipPad: $29.99 at Amazon

Just like with the Pocket Taco, I'm expecting some sort of discount from the 8Bitdo FlipPad once Prime Day properly kicks in. Ideally, we'll see it hit closer to the $20 mark, as that's what tends to happen with the brand's other controllers during the sales.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller
8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller: was $44.99 now $34.99 at Woot!

Amazon's sister site Woot has us covered with 22% off 8Bitdo's excellent N64 controller, and I suspect this will be the same discount eventually offered by Big Deal Days. I'd be surprised if it drops lower during Prime Day, but keep in mind you'll need a Retro Receiver to use this version with the OG console.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Gulikit Elves 2 Pro (black)
Adapter bundle
Gulikit Elves 2 Pro (black): was $49.89 now $35.93 at Amazon

This Elves 2 Pro offer isn't too shabby, but the real value comes in the fact it includes a Goku 2 Wireless Adapter. That's going to let you sync straight up to your modern emulation systems with minimal latency, while its default Bluetooth functionality is still there for original consoles armed with Retro Receivers.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro
One to watch
My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro: was $44.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This cheap Atari handheld is actually pretty impressive, and it's a staple gadget to watch during the sales. Right now, it's under $40, but it can drop lower and will hopefully do so during Prime Day this time around.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
The C64 Mini Black Edition
Cheaper than last Prime
The C64 Mini Black Edition: was $69.99 now $65.98 at Amazon

This listing is slightly sneaky since it isn't dressed as a deal. However, it is $5 cheaper than the Woot deal I plucked out during the summer Prime Day, and closer to the record lows set by the original beige version during previous sales (and just generally since no one seemed to want them for years).

Read moreRead less
View Deal
My Arcade Atari GameStation Go
My Arcade Atari GameStation Go: was $179.99 now $119 at Woot!

The full-fat Atari GameStation Go is down to its lowest price thanks to Woot. $120 might still feel like a lot for a handheld that plays archaic early '80s capers, but this handheld packs every control type you could possibly need and 200 classics, not to mention it also has HDMI output for your TV.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Retroid Pocket 5 (black)
Clearance discount
Retroid Pocket 5 (black): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

The Pocket 5's clearance discounts line up nicely with Prime Day, as while the new Pocket 6 is around with enhanced specs, this handheld is easier to get hold of and provides largely the same experience in retro games. It remains one of my favorite portables to this day, and with an extra $30, it's one of the more affordable emulation machines right now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight tonight, but discounts have already been popping up. In theory, the proper offers will be saved for tomorrow night, so make sure to check back in if you've not found the right price.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

This specific Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday October 6, and wraps up on Wednesday October 7, at midnight. You've basically got two days, which used to be the traditional timeframe before Amazon started having a zillion weekly sales a year, to pluck out event-specific savings. As always, though, many of the discounts won't be subscriber-exclusive, so you might be able to nab some after the event.

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, you will need a Prime membership to grab Amazon's subscriber-exclusive offers. The age-old workaround to avoid immediately paying is to sign up for a free trial, but many discounts won't be officially tied to the sale. Simply put, you won't need a subscription for savings without the big red label, and plenty of retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and Woot will be running their own rival events.

Live updates

I just found my favorite tiny Game Boy micro clone for less

Hand holding Anbernic RG28XX handheld with Crash Team Racing PS1 gameplay on screen.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I always keep an eye on the Anbernic RG28XX during the sales in hope that it will once again drop under $40. That isn't happening pre-Prime Day, but there is a cheaper listing that lets you bag the tiny Game Boy Micro clone for $42.99. The first options you'll typically see when looking up the tiny Linux handheld come in at around $47, so if you are looking for a pocket-sized way to play Game Boy, SNES, Mega Drive, and even lightweight PS1 games, I'd keep this offer on your radar.

Anbernic RG28XX | $42.99 at Amazon

Should you just wait for Black Friday?

Godzilla holding tiny Atari with a penguin on top in back of Street Fighter Cammy figure.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Personally, I find October Prime Day a little odd.

Big Deal Days is a "second chance" to grab some subscriber-exclusive savings after what used to be the main event in July, but it's arguably far too close to Black Friday for its own good. I know firsthand that many retro console players specifically are hesitant to pick anything up in October just in case better discounts on consoles, handhelds, and controllers show up a month later.

My advice would be to weigh up whether your retro setup really needs a gadget right now, then check in with yours truly for event-specific deals. I'll always signal if savings are actually worthwhile, and since I'm always testing the latest gizmos, I can also fill you in on if they're worth grabbing in general. Ultimately, though, you should only wait for Black Friday retro deals if it's extremely clear Big Deal Days isn't delivering, and it always comes with either a stock risk or potentially higher prices down the road.

Yes, you can get 8Bitdo's pretty N64 controller cheaper this Prime Day

Hand holding gray 8Bitdo N64 controller in front of original console connected to Sony PVM CRT with Banjo Kazooie intro on screen.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The 8Bitdo N64 controller, specifically the grey version with the authentically colorful buttons, is a beaut, and I've been waiting for a Big Deal Days discount. That might still happen, but for now, Woot has you covered with 22% off the Bluetooth version. You will need an additional Retro Receiver or adapter to use this one with your original Nintendo 64, but it's still a pretty neat discount that brings the gamepad under $35.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller (grey) | $34.99 at Woot

Woot just whacked the Atari GameStation Go handheld to a record-low price

Hands holding Atari Gamestation Go with Asteroids on screen.

(Image credit: Atari / My Arcade)

I'm hoping more Atari consoles will be given the Prime Day treatment, but Woot has you covered if you're looking for an all-in-one handheld. The GameStation Go packs everything you could need to play classic '80s capers, including a keypad and paddle controls, into a package with over 200 games built in. The deal means it's 33% cheaper than its $179.99 MSRP, and it's beating Amazon's vanilla price by a respectable $40.

Atari GameStation Go handheld | $119.99 at Woot

Two Game Boy controllers with Big Deal Days potential

Women with red hair wearing Pennywise dress holding GameSir Pocket Taco in left hand and 8Bitdo FlipPad in right.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

We got not one, but two retro controllers that'll turn your phone into a Game Boy this year. Both the GameSir Pocket Taco and the 8Bitdo FlipPad are excellent in their own ways, but the real question now is whether they'll end up at record-low prices this October. As a gamepad with standalone Bluetooth functionality, I suspect the Pocket Taco won't end up cheaper than its USB-C-only rival, but ultimately, I'm looking for both to drop under $30 and $20, respectively.

GameSir Pocket Taco | $34.99 at Amazon
8Bitdo FlipPad | $29.99 at Amazon

The Retroid Pocket 5 is retiring, and that means it's worth peeking at

Hand holding Retroid Pocket 5 with Devil May Cry start screen displayed.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

It might feel like the Retroid Pocket 5 is old news at this point, and I don't mean due to the fact it's an excellent emulation portable. Not only has its Pocket 6 successor officially arrived on the scene with elevated specs, but the company is discontinuing the model and clearing the stage with discounts. However, I'd argue that with $30 off its original price, the handheld is more lucrative than ever, especially if the new model continually sells out or ends up more expensive due to RAMageddon. It largely offers up the same lavish AMOLED-infused retro gaming experience if you're sticking to consoles before the Wii U, so it's well worth considering as an alternative.

Retroid Pocket 5 | $219 at Amazon

My go-to OG Xbox controller isn't discounted, but it's a cheaper alternative to the X25

Retro Fighters Hunter leaning against OG Xbox console with receiver in port 1.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Your main reason for picking up the Retro Fighters Hunter should be to play games on the OG Xbox. It comes with a 2.4Ghz dongle specifically for the retro console, after all, but it also includes a USB adapter for modern machines. I'd try to wait for some discounts to kick in, but this green translucent gamepad could be a nice alternative to Microsoft's special edition X25 if you're simply looking for something with transparent 2000s vibes.

Retro Fighters Hunter wireless controller | $59.59 at Amazon

I really want Big Deal Deals to bring Banjo Kazooie Super Pocket bargains

Hand holding Super Pocket Rare Edition with Banjo-Kazooie intro on screen with characters playing instruments.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Super Pocket Rare Edition isn't just a Banjo-Kazooie handheld, but the bear and bird are likely the reason you want one. It's currently the most expensive of the budget Evercade handheld bunch, although there is a listing that'll let you nab it for $69.99, which happens to be the same price as its siblings. I'm really holding out for proper discounts on this punchy little portable, though, and if it ends up under $60 for Prime Day, I'd snatch it right up.

I love real PS1 memory cards, but this one can act like 60,000 of them (?!)

PSxMemCard sitting on top of transparent original PS1 console.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

No, really, the modern-day PSxMemCard, an accessory that uses an SD card to store game saves, will give you 60,000 PS1 virtual memory cards. It can also act like up to 8,000 PS2 cards, and as someone who still has a big pouch of them for my setup, that's absolutely bananas. Virtually unlimited retro console storage isn't the only reason to keep an eye on this gadget over Prime Day, though, as it also comes with FreeMcboot preinstalled, and that will help you play backups, homebrews, and bypass pesky region locks.

PSxMemCard Gen 2 for PS1/PS2 | $37.99 at Amazon

My "Jack of all trades" retro controller is back with a worthwhile extra

Hands using Gulikit Elves 2 Pro to play Alex Kidd in Miracle World on a Sega Mega Drive connected to a Sony Trinitron CRT TV.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Gulikit Elves 2 Pro currently wears my best retro controller overall crown, and that's largely thanks to its fantastic, comprehensive design that suits consoles from across the generations. On its own, it's perhaps not ideal for DIY emulation setups since it uses Bluetooth, but thanks to a bundle, you can grab the gamepad with a Goku 2 Wireless Adapter that'll let you sync up to systems with less than 3ms latency. The offer means you're pretty much getting the dongle for free, and it's the version I would have picked up if it were an option (grumble, grumble).

Gulikit Elves 2 Pro + Goku 2 wireless adapter | $35.93 at Amazon

Is Big Deal Days a big deal for retro gaming?

C64 Mini, 8BitDo 64 controller, and mClassic retro upscaler on a wooden desk

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you call it Prime Day or "Big Deal Days" as Amazon now likes to dress it, it's hard not to feel disillusioned by the retailer's sale. Readers consistently ask me if the event will actually feature worthwhile retro gaming gadgets, and while it can cough up the goods, you shouldn't get too caught up looking for exclusive offers. I'd argue the period is best spent looking for sneaky discounts and prices readjusting themselves to stealth record lows, as not every bargain will either be wearing a big red badge or be hiding behind a subscriber wall.

Keep an eye on this PS2 HDMI upscaler

GBS-C upscaler next to PS2 and Retro Fighters Defender controller on woodgrain desk.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Plenty of cheap adapters will help you hook your PS2 up to newfangled displays via HDMI, but most suffer from the same shaky deinterlacing symptoms. It's a caveat you'd previously just have to deal with if you wanted to plug the 2000s system into something that isn't a CRT, but the GBS Control (or GBS-C for short) is an HDMI upscaler that kicks those jitters to the curb while letting you scale RGB signals for supported retro consoles up to 1080p.

It's not the HDMI I'd upscaler for every retro console out there, but it's certainly a fantastic option for the PS2 specifically that could end up even better value during Amazon's October Big Deal Days event.

GBS-C HDMI upscaler | $89.90 at Amazon

Spruce up your PS2 setup

Close up of original PS2 switched on with green reset and blue eject button lights illuminated.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Again, I'm still waiting for Big Deal Days to actually kick off, but I figured I'd start thinking about retro setup starter packs. This one is specifically for those of you looking for how to play PS2 games, as there are quite a few gadgets I'd immediately jump on to give Sony's second system a modern second wind. I'll also pluck out each individual accessory and dive into why it's worth grabbing, but here's a shortlist to get you started.

8Bitdo Retro Receiver | $24.99 at Amazon
PSXMemcard | $39.99 at Amazon
Retro Fighters Defender | $54.95 at Amazon
GBS-C HDMI upscaler | $89.90 at Amazon

Readying up for Retro price cuts

Atari 400 Mini console with Samus figure on right and Dragon from Dig-Dug on left sitting on woodgrain desk

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Hey all, Phil here!

It's once again time for me to roll up my mom jeans and get ready to wade in the Prime Day muck for some decent retro price cuts. I suspect we'll see actual discounts once Big Deal Days officially starts tomorrow, Tuesday 6, but the early bird often gets the wriggliest retro worms. Simply put, there's a chance we'll find sneak savings ahead of the actual subscriber event that'll save you thinking about it for the rest of the week, and if you're trying to dial in your classic console setup as the spooky season commences, then you'll grab a beverage and join me.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. What we recommend for the trip to Vice City
    1
    The GTA 6 guide to Prime Day: every discounted TV, controller, headset and gadget you need when you visit Leonida
  2. 2
    RuneScape animated show in the works from Bloodborne movie studio and creator MoistCr1TiKaL
  3. 3
    Prime Day PS5 deals live: how to save on consoles and the best game and accessory savings I'd hit ahead of the sale
  4. 4
    I've found the ultimate Best Buy Techtober Deals for gamers without Prime memberships
  5. 5
    Castlevania: Belmont's Curse was born out of "a sense of urgency," producer says, and if we have to wait 10 years for the next game, "the whole thing is meaningless"