My fellow anime fans need to jump on these early Cyber Monday PS5 game deals before they're gone

One of the absolute greatest things about the PS5 is the sheer amount of games in its catalog based on well-known anime shows. Whether you're a fan of Dragon Ball, One Piece, or slightly newer series' like Jujutsu Kaisen, there's a boatload of games out there to tickle your fancy. Back in the 90s, even in the days of the very first PlayStation, there were still a ton of licensed games based on everything from Cowboy Bebop to, of course, more Dragon Ball, but not every game made its way overseas. Seeing the sheer volume of anime games available today is definitely a sight for sore eyes, especially when they're followed by some welcome discounts.



Cyber Monday is just hours away but already there are some tasty PS5 anime game deals to take advantage of, like Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash dropping to just $19.99 at Amazon, 33% off its MSRP. For the anime fans who have mortgages and gray hairs to deal with, brand-new releases like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero are down to just $49.94 on Amazon, a deal which started during Black Friday but has been holding out ever since.



A lot of these deals are carried over from Black Friday's discount bonanza, which is great news for us anime nerds. However, with the big sales event coming to an end next week, these won't be around much longer. We've also finally reached December, and as scary as it sounds, there are only 24 days until Christmas. If you have an anime fan in your life and have no idea what to get them, so long as they have a PS5 with a disc drive, picking up any one of these Cyber Monday PS5 deals could put you in the 'coolest relative ever' list for years to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is the very first game based on the popular anime series, and there are even more firsts to be had with this action 3D brawler. As of Black Friday and running up to Cyber Monday, Cursed Clash has reached a new record low of $19.99 for the very first time, a saving of $10 off its current MSRP at Amazon. If you're a Jujutsu Kaisen or want to get an ideal gift for the anime fan in your life in time for the holidays, this deal is not worth missing out on.



Buy it if: ✅ You're a Jujutsu Kaisen fan

✅ You're up to date with the anime series

✅ You love cell-shaded graphics Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't read the manga or watched the series

❌ You can't cope with bright flashy battle scenes Price check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $21.91



UK: £21.99 at Amazon

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Cyber Monday deal sees the Naruto game drop to a new record low price of just $19.99 this December. Not only is this a huge saving of $40, but other big retailers still have the game sitting at $30 and above, making this Cyber Monday Amazon deal one of the best I've come across so far.



Buy it if: ✅ You're a Naruto and Boruto fan

✅ You want to relive iconic Naruto moments

✅ You want to play the exclusive Boruto add-on content Don't buy it if: ❌ You've never watched or read Naruto

❌ You aren't a fan of fighting games Price check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $34.66



UK: £26.80 at Amazon

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles isn't at a record low right now, but the PS5 game is only $5 higher than the lowest it's ever been so far. Right now, and just before Cyber Monday, the PS5 game has a saving of $35, bringing it under the $30 mark for the first time in a while which is great news for any Demon Slayer fans out there. It's known to bound between $30 and full price so if you haven't yet added it to your collection, I'd pick it up this Cyber Monday before its too late.



Buy it if: ✅ You love Demon Slayer

✅ You want to re-experience the story of the anime

✅ You want easy to understand combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't watched the anime

❌ You want a game based off more recent arcs in the series Price check: Best Buy: $59.99 (Digital Code) | Walmart: $33.49



UK: Out of Stock at Amazon.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon

Save $20 - Dragon Ball Sparking Zero only came out in October, but already it's reached a record-low discount of $20 off right now. This saving originated during Black Friday but is holding out strong just before Cyber Monday which is great news for anime fans. Right now you can pick up the blockbuster 2024 title for its lowest price at just $49.94 at Amazon but I'd get in fast as this deal won't be around much longer.



Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Dragon Ball fan

✅ You love the Budokai Tenkaichi games

✅ You've watched every DB anime series arc Don't buy it if: ❌ Your power level isn't over 9,000

❌ You aren't a die-hard Dragon Ball fan Price check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Walmart: $49.94 UK: £69.99 £48.22 at Amazon

