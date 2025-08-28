I've been playing Kirby games for 30 years, but you won't catch me with Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch 2

I've been playing Kirby games since the days before the puffball was even pink on the box, but Kirby and the Forgotten Land totally fell off my radar.

Now that the Star-Crossed DLC has arrived, it feels like the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with one of the past best Switch games, but I definitely won't be grabbing that new Nintendo Switch 2 boxed copy to do so.



Instead of adding another physical Switch 2 game to my collection, I've got my sights set on grabbing the original game, which is down to $44.99 at Woot, and the Switch 2 upgrade pack through my Switch 2 handheld's eShop. I will need to attempt to free up some space on the already bustling OG Switch game collection shelf, but the cash saved and cute adventures to be had will make it worth it in the long run.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - If you haven't ever played through Kirby and the Forgotten Land before, this Woot saving is still worth your time, as it's $15 less than the game's MSRP. Not only that, you can grab this copy and buy the Switch 2 upgrade pack from the eShop for $19.99, and save $14 as opposed to grabbing the Switch 2 boxed edition with its $79 MSRP today. UK: £36.95 at Amazon

It doesn't matter if I get my copy from Woot or grab Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $49.49 at Amazon, as either way it'll still be cheaper when combined with the Switch 2 upgrade pack.

As alluring as a new Switch 2 game on my shelf is, why should I buy the new version for $79 at Amazon when I can instead pick up the original game at Woot and its upgrade pack for $19.99 at Best Buy or directly through your handheld's eShop, saving me $14 in the process?

I'm well aware $14 isn't the biggest saving in the world. However, at a time when Nintendo tech is getting pricier by the second, and when their games are already notorious for not receiving the biggest discounts even years after launch, I'll take whatever I can get. If you have a tight gaming budget to stick to, you should too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In an ideal world, these upgrade packs wouldn't cost me (or you) a dime, and some of them are included with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom). However, in the case of Kirby, forking out for the new $19.99 upgade pack feels like like a blow to the bank account as you're also getting access to the brand-new Star-Crossed World content and the Switch 2 upgrades for the game, which include improved frame rates and graphics.

This is exactly what I did for Super Mario Jamboree, as again, it was cheaper to stick with the original game and grab the upgrade pack on the eShop than it was to pick up the Switch 2 boxed copy of the game.

As a physical collector, I'm a bit sad my Switch 2 collection is lacking as a result. Now there's just Donkey Kong Bananza and No Sleep for Kaname Date sitting there looking all lonely.

However, sticking with the original Kirby Switch game means saving some cash and filling up a missing spot in my handheld collection, which is a lovely pink-puffball-shaped bonus I won't take for granted.

Check out our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack, which is filled to the brim with the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards, and lots of other accessories to get you started on your new Ninty handheld journey.