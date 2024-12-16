I've been a Sonic fan for 30 years so I definitely wouldn't pass up these PS5 deals

This Christmas is definitely one for the Sonic fans - and I'm loving every second of it. Not only are toy shop aisles filled with Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog merch (of which I now own a lot of), but we recently saw the release of the remaster Sonic Generations, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is about to hit movie theatres worldwide.

With my favorite edgy boy, Shadow, about to take center stage, I'm getting in the mood for his movie debut by playing Sonic games like the Sonic X Shadow Generations on my PS5. Should you want to live and learn and follow my example, Sonic X Shadow Generations and a whole host of Sonic titles are available from as low as $17.97 at Amazon right now thanks to the site's PS5 game deals in time for the holiday season.

Releases like Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars have been out for a while, so their super low price points of $19.99 aren't that surprising. PS5 games see significant discounts all the time, especially when it comes to older physical releases. However, Sonic X Shadow Generations only launched in October 2024 so its $20 savings is a welcome sight to behold. Especially as the game features a standalone Shadow the Hedgehog movie tie-in campaign - perfect to get you in the mood for all Sonic 3 has to offer over the holiday break.

Sonic X Shadow Generations | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save over $20 - This Sonic remaster saw some discounts over the Black Friday period, dropping down to just $30, however, it shortly returned to full price after the big sales event was over and done with. While we aren't seeing lows that great this festive season, Best Buy has knocked down Sonic x Shadow Generations to just $39.99, saving you still $20 off its MSRP of $59.99 - you just gotta be fast to get it for this new low a price tag while you still can. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original Sonic Generations

✅ Shadow the Hedgehog is your fave

✅ You love a mix of classic and modern Sonic gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't care about the Shadow single-player add-on

UK: £2599 at Smyths Toys

Sonic Superstars | $29.99 $19.97 at Amazon

Save over $10 - This side-scrolling fast-paced Sonic game has been lower at just $17.99 during July earlier this year. However, it regularly bounces between the $30 mark and the current low of $19.97 at Amazon. While a saving of just over $10 isn't a lot, I recommend grabbing Superstars if you're in need of some classic Sonic fun as it doesn't stay under $20 for long. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer classic Sonic gameplay

✅ You have friends for local co-op

✅ You want to play as Amy Rose Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer modern 3D Sonic games

UK: £26.95 at Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus | $39.99 $19.97 at Amazon

Save over $20 - This collection features four remastered Sonic classic games in one all for half-price this holiday season. While Origins Plus typically sits at its current low of $19.97, it occasionally shoots back up to its full MSRP of $39.99, which it did shortly before the lead-up to Christmas Day. Luckily, you can pick up the old-school set of games back at its lowest ever price and save $20 - which you could even put towards your Sonic 3 movie ticket if you want. Buy it if:

✅ You love old-school Sonic games

✅ You grew up with the Genesis/Mega Drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D modern Sonic games

UK: £24.99 at Amazon

Sonic Frontiers | $39.99 $17.97 at Amazon

Save over $22 - Sonic Frontiers offers up a massive open-world sandbox for you to race around in as the blue blur, and it's currently at its lowest-ever price. For just $17.97 at Amazon this festive season you can grab one of the latest Sonic games (and one of my personal favorite modern Sonic games in a long time) before it bounces back to the $20 and $30 price range. Buy it if: ✅ Modern Sonic is your go-to

✅ You love when Sonic Team tries something different

✅ You like Breath of Wild influences in modern games Don't buy it if: ❌ Side-scrolling Sonic games are more fun

❌ You have PS Plus Premium

