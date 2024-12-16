Amazon's Last Minute Christmas sales are big for gamers - these are the 11 gifts I'd put under the tree this year

Amazon has launched its own Last Minute Gifts sale this week, collecting all the products still available for delivery before the big day in one place. There's a lot on these shelves, though, and with so many budget brands and knock-off products flying about it can be tough to find the gadgets that matter. I've scrolled Amazon's entire sale to find the devices and games that will ship in time for Christmas Day, represent strong savings (they're either at or near record-low prices), and come with our tried and tested seal of approval.

That's cut this Christmas sale down to 11 gift options, spanning PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. These are all games, gadgets, and accessories I would happily unwrap myself or gift to those around me, all at prices I would readily pay out of my own pocket. Whether you're going big with a new console this year or you just need to know what to buy that snotty six year old with a Switch, the site's most valuable gifts for gamers are all right here.

You'll find my top picks just below, as well as a few need-to-know pointers about each one, but I wouldn't put off that holiday shopping much longer. Many of Amazon's biggest offers are already slated to ship after Christmas Day, and the shelves are going to get thinner and thinner as time goes on.

Today's best Amazon Christmas sales

1. PDP Travel Case Plus for Nintendo Switch | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - The PDP Travel Case Plus is a secure, spacious, and durable Nintendo Switch case with a range of different game designs to choose from. It's also back down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a nudge from that $5 discount. Great for: ✅ Nintendo franchise fans

✅ New Switch owners Need to know: ❗Compatible with all Nintendo Switch models

❗Officially licensed by Nintendo

2. Astro Bot (PS5) | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon

Save $10 - Astro Bot isn't just Game of the Year, it's also at its best price of the year as well. With $10 off the original $59.99 MSRP, this platforming blockbuster is looking particularly strong at Amazon right now, especially considering it only hit the shelves in September. Great for: ✅ Players of all ages

✅ Long-time PlayStation fans Need to know: ❗Rated E

❗Compatible with PS5 disc console only

3. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | $69.99 $46.65 at Amazon

Save $13 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a relatively new release, so it only ever saw a $10 discount over Black Friday. Amazon's current holiday sale has that dropped at little further, with the latest instalment coming in at just $46.65 this week. Great for: ✅ Fantasy fans

✅ RPG fans Need to know: ❗No need to have played previous entries

❗ Rated M (age 17+)

❗ Compatible with PS5 disc console only

4. GameSir G7 SE Xbox controller | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - The GameSir G7 SE is one of our favorite controllers, and while this is a smaller saving it actually represents a record-low price. This $39.99 rate appears fairly regularly but it's still excellent value for Xbox and PC players after a cheaper wired experience. Great for: ✅ Xbox and PC players

✅ Those who regularly break their thumbsticks Need to know: ❗Compatible with PC and Xbox Series X / One

❗Needs to be plugged in

5. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Amazon

Save $75 - Really want to show a gamer you love them? The PS5 Slim is down to a record-low price at Amazon right now, this console has never been cheaper. I typically only ever see $50 discounts on these Slim devices, and even those savings have been tough to find in the second half of this year. Great for: ✅ PS4 owners waiting to upgrade

✅ Xbox owners who want Sony exclusives Need to know: ❗Runs both PS5 and older PS4 game discs

❗Includes in-game Fortnite bonuses

❗This is not the newer Pro model

6. Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5) | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Max is back, with the original heroine returning to our PS5 consoles at the end of October. Double Exposure first dropped to this record-low $39.99 sales price over Black Friday last month before jumping back up to full price. That $10 discount is back in action for this last week of Amazon delivery. Great for: ✅ Those who played the original games

✅ Murder mystery fans Need to know: ❗Rated M (age 17+)

❗Content warnings: blood, violence, suicide, abuse, drugs, sex, transphobia

❗Compatible with PS5 disc console only

7. PDP REALMz wired Nintendo Switch gaming headset | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Featuring a floating Sonic design in the cup, the PDP REALMz headsets have made a splash this year, and this model just dropped to a brand new record-low price. The $40 headset was already cheap, but it's only ever dipped to $34.99 before this sale. Great for: ✅ Sonic fans

✅ Younger players Need to know: ❗Compatible with 3.5mm audio jacks

❗Officially licensed Nintendo partner

❗Includes microphone

❗Age 3+

8. Star Wars Outlaws (Xbox) | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws took its first ever major discount at a particularly opportune moment - shortly after the release of a patch that cleans up the game considerably. At $39.99, Amazon has the latest Ubisoft adventure at its lowest price yet. Great for: ✅ Star Wars fans

✅ Players who like open world exploration Need to know: ❗Rated T (13+)

❗Only compatible with disc Xbox Series X consoles

9. Razer Quick Charging Stand (PS5) | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Quick Charging Stand takes one controller, juices it up damn fast, and looks great while doing so. It's also just a dollar away from its lowest ever price at Amazon. This black version looks best with the Midnight DualSense, but will still work with every official Sony PS5 controller. Great for: ✅ Players with different controller designs

✅ Those who display their gadgets proudly Need to know: ❗Pictured controller not included

❗Color options match DualSense controllers

❗Powers via console USB or wall outlet (plug not included)

10. PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Nintendo Switch controller | $54.99 $49.49 at Amazon

Save $5 - It's a smaller saving, but the PDP Afterglow Wave is actually at its lowest price ever with this 10% discount. The purple model has only ever seen this price in the last few weeks, otherwise this is a full-priced controller. Great for: ✅ Nintendo Switch players

✅ RGB fans Need to know: ❗Officially licensed Nintendo partner

❗Not the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

❗Wireless controller better for playing on the TV

11. Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Two years after release, the Razer Barracuda X is still one of the best headsets on the market. Amazon has returned to a record-low price on this wireless device, dropping $30 from the $99.99 MSRP once again. This is a deal I see fairly regularly, but only during larger sales events - and it's never been cheaper. Great for: ✅ PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch players

✅ Those who also want to listen from their phone Need to know: ❗Not compatible with Xbox consoles

❗Microphone included (but detachable)

❗Alternate colors available

When do Amazon's Christmas sales end? Amazon's official holiday sale will likely come to an end on the big day itself, December 25. However, I regularly see 'After Christmas sales' emerging around the same time, which means there will be more savings up for grabs once the presents are all opened as well. In general, these holiday discounts run until the first week of January, but once that's up they really are gone.

When is Amazon's last shipping date? Amazon operates on a massive marketplace system, which means final shipping dates will vary between products and regions. Most popular items tend to take 1-2 days to ship with an Amazon Prime membership, but that can be extended during the busier season. I wouldn't leave it past December 19, just to be safe.

We're rounding up plenty more of the best PS5 gifts, best Nintendo Switch gifts, and best Xbox gifts from all across the web this week, before those final shipping dates close out.