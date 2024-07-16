I'm gonna let you finish, Amazon, but Walmart has the best Nintendo Switch deals this Prime Day

Funnily enough, Walmart seems to be serving up the hottest Nintendo Switch deals this Prime Day. While you might be forgiven for heading straight to Amazon for console discounts, you'll want to scoot away for now.

For starters, the classic Nintendo Switch is discounted by 15% at Walmart right now. A brand new device is going for $243 in comparison to a $259 refurbished model on Amazon, it's clear that Walmart means business even as Prime Day sales start ramping up. There's also an excellent Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing bundle going for just $159 if you'd rather your new handheld have a bit more color to it - and if, somehow, you've managed to hold off playing it until now.

I know that Prime Day is meant to be all about what's going down at Amazon, and truth be told, there are still some solid Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in Bezos's camp. It just so happens that when it comes to Nintendo's flagship console, other retailers aren't forgetting how important this bargain-hunting holiday is for us, and they're happy to vie for our attention.

While these two deals are only relevant to our US shoppers, you'll find plenty of location-based Prime Day gaming deals to suit wherever you are in the world at the very bottom of this article. For now, though, let's get a closer look at what Walmart has to offer when it comes to Switch goodies.

Nintendo Switch Blue and Red | $299.99 $243.48 at Walmart

Save $46 - There are modest savings to be had for the classic Nintendo Switch right now over at Walmart, beating the current full-priced offerings on Amazon by far. It's a great buy if you've been eyeing up the console for quite some time now - we've never seen it cheaper than this. Buy it if: ✅You want something bigger than the Switch Lite but cheaper than the OLED

✅You intend to play both in handheld and docked mode

✅You aren't bothered about having the newest console in town Don't buy it if: ❌You're holding out for the Switch 2 Price check: Best Buy $299 | Amazon (out of stock)



Nintendo Switch Lite - Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition | $199.99 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - Aggressively cute and now aggressively 20% cheaper, this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is excellent value for first-time Switch buyers keen for extras on a budget. Complete with a digital download key for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a carry case for your new handheld, this is the perfect starter kit for your Switch journey. Buy it if: ✅You're picking out a gift

✅You want freebies and extras included

✅You want to take your console on-the-go Don't buy it if: ❌You'd prefer to play docked rather than handheld-only Price check: Best Buy $259(no case) | eBay $179)



Should you buy a Nintendo Switch this Prime Day?

Whether or not you pick up one of these Prime Day Switch deals should probably be down to how desperate you are for the Nintendo console. On the plus side, the above bargains at Walmart offer some pretty sweet savings if you're chomping at the bit to play some of the best Switch games - and that's before we even talk about how Metroid Prime 4 is on the way.

It's a great time to pick up a Switch for the first time if you don't currently own one, but on the other hand, you might want to hold off if you do. If your eye is wandering because you're experiencing a little Joy-Con drift or your model is looking a little worse for wear, you may want to try and stick it through until the Nintendo Switch 2 lands sometime in the next year. That might sound risky, what with how we still don't know when it might launch, but it's worth considering before you take advantage of either of the above deals this Prime Day season.