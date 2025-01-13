If I wasn't saving for a Switch 2 you know I'd be jumping on this PS5 Pro deal

Most of us are still financially recovering from the holidays, so a sparkling brand-new console is the last thing on our minds. However, if you received some cash in lieu of gifts last month, or are just a little disappointed you didn't see a PS5 Pro-shaped gift under the tree, the new year could be the perfect time to treat yourself to the upgraded Sony pixel pusher.



The PS5 Pro has just returned to its lowest ever price of £659 at Argos in the UK, which knocks off £40 from its hefty MSRP of £700. This 'special offer' may not seem like a lot, however, the last time I saw the Pro drop this low was back in November last year. During that time, both Argos and other UK retailers like EE slashed 7% off the brand-new console, but it returned to full price once the sales came to a close.



It's very likely that, come the end of this year, we'll see a further price drop for the PS5 Pro, so you could hold off for now. However, that's a long time to go without playing the slew of upcoming PS5 games this year has to offer. Better yet, you can put that £40 you'd be saving right toward one of those games, or even an additional DualSense controller for your player two.

PS5 Pro | £700 £659 at Argos

Save £40 - The PS5 Pro was released at the tail end of last year, just in time for some of the biggest sales events of the season where it saw its first major price drop. During November, the upgraded console had £40 knocked off its MSRP of £700, however, it returned to full price shortly afterward. Now with the post-holiday sales going strong, the Pro has returned to its lowest ever price of £659 in the UK - making this one of the best deals of 2025 I've come across so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want a new PS5

✅ You only play digital games

✅ You'll use the 2TB storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer physical games

❌ You aren't fussed about minimal performance upgrades

❌ You already have a PS5 Price check: EE: £659 | PlayStation Direct: £699.99 US: $699 at Amazon

Should you buy a PS5 Pro in 2025?

Investing in a pricey console or brand-new games just after the holidays can be risky - especially if you're still recuperating from all the cash you spent on gifts, food, and a cheeky drink or two just weeks before. But I'd be lying if I didn't admit that even days after the bells rang on New Year's Day, I was ordering some PS5 games myself. (I couldn't say no to a physical Japanese import of Slitterhead.)



Some deals are worth not skipping out on, and if I wasn't saving up every spare bit of cash now for the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2 release this year, I'd be clicking 'add to basket' to this PS5 Pro deal in seconds.



While the PS5 Pro is a digital-only console, you can grab the official disc drive for the best of both worlds. This is great news for anyone like myself, who prefers physical games, and who still wants to play that impressive game collection they've been building up in the last four years. Getting hold of one can be tricky, as they sell out fast, but luckily the Pro has 2TB worth of storage from the get-go - which is ideal if you also like to download your fair share of PS Plus Premium titles.



Every time Fortnite needs an upgrade, or I want to try out this month's latest PS Plus additions, I have to free up space on my launch model PS5. But with 2TB at my disposal, I wouldn't have to put up with that annoyance anymore which is worth any price Sony can offer. If 2TB isn't enough, the Pro is also just as easily upgradable as every model before it. You can pick up a PS5-compatible SSD and give it enough space to contain your entire gaming backlog.



While I'm very much satisfied by how stunning my launch model PS5 makes my favorite games like Astro Bot and Tekken 8 look, after almost four years with Sony's current-gen console, I could do with some performance graphical upgrades. Our very own Tabitha Baker stated in her PS5 Pro review, that "games look better on this device, and - more noticeably from my testing - they run smoother" which is enough to get me questioning if I should save for Switch 2 and a PS5 Pro this year.



There is the caveat that, to notice these slight improvements, you'll need a gaming setup where you often get up close and personal with your TV or gaming monitor. Tabitha further explains that the differences are "subtle" and that she was "impressed by them when I’m sitting an inch away from the screen, but I don’t expect them to make much of a difference in my overall enjoyment when I just want to sling some webs, spells, or Swingshots from the couch." With that in mind, anyone looking to integrate the Pro to a setup where they're always face-to-face with their monitor is more likely to get their money's worth.



Even with this current deal, a price tag of £659 is still a big ask. However, with January already halfway through, and winter sales coming to an end, it could be your last chance to grab the PS5 Pro for this cheap. Plus, you can always invest that saved £40 into shaving off some cash from an additional DualSense controller, or any PS5 game you've had your eyes on.



Already happy with your current PS5? Check out our guide to the best SSDs for PS5 to give your Sony console a worthwhile storage boost. We've also gathered the best PS5 controllers and the best PS5 headset so you can pair your beloved Sony console with the best peripherals we've got our hands on.