I spent the last 3 hours finding Prime Day gaming deals under $50 - these are the 34 best offers

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but amongst the four-figure price drops and gaming PCs that require a small loan there plenty of budget offers up for grabs. I've been covering Prime Day gaming deals for years now, and in all that time I've found that it's often the deals under $50 that offer the best value day-to-day. These are your third party controllers, easy plug-and-play headsets, slightly older gaming mice, and Nintendo Switch memory cards - the bread and butter of any good setup.

I've put those years of experience in hunting down the best deals to good use, scouring Amazon's digital aisles for the biggest Prime Day gaming deals under $50. It's taken me roughly three hours to compile this list of the 34 best offers I would genuinely buy with my own money. This isn't just your bargain bucket assortment, though.

I've found official Microsoft and Sony accessories for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as a good few recent Switch releases as well. Prices range all the way from $7.97 to $49.99, so there's plenty of room for every budget in here.

Prime Day gaming deals under $50

Best Prime Day gaming deals under $20

1. Switch Joy-Con Pokemon thumbstick grips | $9.97 $7.97 at Amazon

Save $2 - This is a smaller discount on a cheaper gadget, but Pokemon fans will be pleased to know they can now save on their Pokeball inspired stick grips.



2. JSAUX stand for Steam Deck | $12.99 $10.39 at Amazon

Save $2 - If you're looking to prop up your Steam Deck (or ROG Ally for that matter) while docking, JSAUX has your back for less right now. This is only a $2 saving, but considering the shelf was already only $12.99, we'll take it.



3. Sonic Superstars | $59.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $42 - Sonic Superstars hit $17.99 for the first time at Amazon this Prime Day, marking a full $42 discount on its original $59.99 MSRP. That's perfect for anyone looking for some classic side-scrolling speed.



4. SanDisk 128GB memory card | $34.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - This 128GB SanDisk memory card is pretty much half-price at Amazon right now. That means you're getting a good wad of storage all for under $20.



5. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $59.99 $19.93 at Amazon

Save $41 - I haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP for a long time, but if you're looking for a budget Nintendo Switch game this is a must-see. Sparks of Hope is just under $20 right now at Amazon, after usually holding a position of around $25.



6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Sackboy: A Big Adventure has dropped to a fantastic $19.99 sale price at Best Buy - and Amazon can't match it. That's the cheapest I've seen it for a long time, with a full $40 off.



7. JSAUX ModCase for Asus ROG Ally | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - I picked up this extra case for the Asus ROG Ally a few weeks ago, and I'm mad about it now. I could have saved an extra $10 over the $29.99 MSRP, with the stand / protective shell dropping to a record-low price for Prime Day.



8. Roblox gift card | $25 $20 at Amazon

Save $5 - These Roblox gift cards are selling fast, so you'll need to move quick to secure some of the remaining offers. I've already seen $10 - $20 cards go back to full price, with this $25 remaining the cheapest you can still get for 20% off at the moment.



Best Prime Day gaming deals under $30

9. 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Nintendo Switch controller | $29.99 $20.15 at Amazon

Save $9 - This is a cheaper version of the full-fat 8BitDo Ultimate controller, but it will still run just fine over Bluetooth. It's also the only way to get that gamepad for under $50 this Prime Day.



10. Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $49.99 $23.70 at Amazon

Save $26.29 - You can save over $25 on the latest Assassin's Creed title, with Mirage dropping to just $23.70 at Amazon this week. Prime Day has taken us a further $1 down the price scale here, with previous offers tapping out at $24.99.



11. Lego Super Mario Bowser's Muscle Car | $29.99 $23.95 at Amazon

Save $6 - This Lego version of Bowser's Muscle Car has pride of place next to my TV, and it can be your next build thanks to a record-low price at Amazon. Prime Day has cut $6 off the price of this seldom-discounted kit.



12. iVoler Nintendo Switch carry case | $35.99 $26.39 at Amazon

Save $9 - Looking to take your full Switch setup out and about? The iVoler all-in-one carry case is our go-to. It's down to $26.39 for Prime Day this year - only a few dollars away from its record-low. Considering I haven't seen that $23.79 price since October 2021 that's a winner.



13. HyperX CloudX Stinger | $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - The HyperX Cloud Stinger is down to just $26.99 at Amazon right now, for a full $23 discount. That's very nearly half off on an already well-priced budget gaming headset.



14. Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $49.99 $28.49 at Amazon

Save $21.50 - It's tough to find a wireless gaming mouse for under $50 at the best of times - but the Logitech G305 started at just $49.99. That means today's $28.49 sale price is even more valuable - and it's only $2 away from the lowest I've ever seen.



15. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You'll find Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown available for $29.99 at Amazon right now, a full $20 off the original $49.99 launch price. I've been seeing this title in a few discounts recently, and it was $5 cheaper last week, but it's still a fantastic game at a great price.



16. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - At $29.99, Ratchet & Clank is at its lowest price yet over at Amazon. Even though this is an older game, it rarely drops to this position making this a must-see discount.



17. SteelSeries QcK XL RGB Prism gaming mouse pad | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Looking to spice up your gaming desk? I usually see prices of well over $40 on RGB-enabled desk mats of this size, but the SteelSeries favorite is back on sale right now. You're saving $30 here all in, and scoring a new record-low price.



Best Prime Day gaming deals under $40

18. HyperX SoloCast condenser mic | $59.99 $33.23 at Amazon

Save $26.76 - This budget HyperX condenser mic is down to a very manageable $33.23 at Amazon right now, dropping its $59.99 MSRP for a full $26 discount. It's only ever been $3 cheaper than this in the past, and that was two years ago.



19. Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard | $69.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - A budget-minded gaming keyboard nestling itself neatly under that $50 threshold, the Logitech G213 Prodigy is down to just $37.99 right now. This is a beginner deck with membrane switches, but you're still getting RGB and dedicated media functions.



20. Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $39.75 at Amazon

Save $20 - I expected Super Mario RPG might pop up more than once during Prime Day - it's been slashing its price for months now. Still, you're getting a neat $20 dicount on a first party port here - and that's not something we can see this close to release too often.



21. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is an old favorite, the Razer Basilisk V3 still remains our favorite gaming mouse from a sheer value standpoint and that's even more true today. Prime Day has the wired pointer down to just $39.99 - a return to its lowest ever price.



22. CRKD Neo S wireless controller | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Looking for a wireless controller to see you through big-screen play on Nintendo Switch or handheld PC? This CRKD number is more of a retro vibe than the traditionally shaped EasySMX below, but considering it's just dropped to a new record-low price for Prime Day it's excellent value.



23. EasySMX wireless controller | $65.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - This is a personal win, I love the EasySMX controller and it's my go-to for Asus ROG Ally in particular. Microswitch buttons, swappable faceplates, and excellent compatibility all work together particularly well under a $39.99 sale price.



Best Prime Day gaming deals under $50

24. PS5 HD camera | $59.99 $41.30 at Amazon

Save $18 - Amazon has the official PS5 HD camera down to just $41.30 in its Prime Day gaming deals - that's just $2 away from a record-low price we haven't seen in three years.



25. Nitro Deck | $59.99 $42.98 at Walmart

Save $17 - The Nitro Deck is another Joy-Con alternative worth your attention this Prime Day. It's Walmart taking us home with a fantastic $17 discount right now, though. That's cheaper than I've seen it before, with previous savings only ever dropping to $45.99.



26. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch controller | $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - After a Ninty controller that celebrates Mario as much as you do? The PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is always a regular at these major sales events, and it's back down to $42.99 for Prime Day. I've only seen it cheaper once before, back on Black Friday 2021.



27. Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - It's a smaller saving, but the Hori Split Pad Pro is a must-see for anyone struggling with Joy-Con cramp. I love it for its wider, more ergonomically minded controller grips - you might love it for its sub-$50 price point this Prime Day.



28. Xbox Wireless controller | $59.99 $44 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Xbox Wireless controller did dip to $39.99 in previous Black Friday sales, but this is about as good as it gets outside of those holiday savings. Amazon has a $15 discount on the core controller by itself, kicking that price down to $44.



29. Asus ROG Strix Arion SSD case | $59.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is more of a niche one, but the Asus ROG Strix Arion can come in handy if you have a raw SSD you want to turn into an easy plug and play external storage device. It's down $12 for Prime Day, just nudging underneath that $50 threshold.



30. Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $47.95 at Walmart

Save $12 - Walmart's jumping in on the action now, with a $12 discount on Super Mario Wonder. Wonder has actually been shaving its price for a few weeks now, in an unusual turn of events. I don't see major first party releases taking these kinds of price drops too often, but I'm not complaining - it's under $50 for Prime Day.



31. Redragon K673 Pro 75% gaming keyboard | $76.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - This is a budget deck, but if you want a gasket mounted design and hot-swappable switches it's fantastic value. The Redragon K673 Pro is looking particularly strong at just $49.99 - especially considering I've never seen it drop below $51 in the past.



32. SteelSeries Aerox 5 gaming mouse | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a super lightweight gaming mouse that doesn't command the same lofty MSRP as some of its contemporaries. It's a wired design, but that 59g form factor speaks for itself.



33. Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Wolverine V2 is half price for Prime Day, returning to its biggest discount since this time last year. That's excellent news for anyone after an Xbox / PC gamepad - especially those on the hunt for extra customizable buttons.



34. HyperX Cloud II gaming headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for a simple plug and play gaming headset this Prime Day, look no further than the HyperX Cloud II. With $30 off the final price you're nabbing this 7.1 surround sound device for just under $50 - back to a record-low we haven't seen since Black Friday.



When does Prime Day end? Amazon Prime Day will come to an end at midnight on Thursday July 18. That means you've just got one more day after today to take advantage of this year's savings. However, I do sometimes see some cheaper tech sticking around after the final bell so some offers could last it out until the end of the week. With others already running off the shelves, though, I wouldn't wait on any discounts you like today.

Do you need a Prime membership for Prime Day? The one thing you'll need to take advantage of today's offers is an Amazon Prime membership. That's if we're talking about Bezos's official sale, though. I'm seeing plenty of other retailers also getting in on the action this week, with Walmart and Best Buy leading the charge in competition. If you don't have a Prime membership you can either grab yourself a free 30 day trial or check alternative stores for price-matched offers.

We're also rounding up all the latest Prime Day PS5 deals as well as the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you need to know about. Or, for something a little pricier, check out the Prime Day gaming laptop deals we have our eyes on this year.