I love consoles more than anything but Microsoft has me less excited than ever about the Xbox Series X successor

Microsoft’s current-gen beasts, the Xbox Series X and S, are approaching a big anniversary. This November will mark five years since both glorious gaming blocks have provided us with late nights spent playing the latest Game Pass game drops and hours upon hours of entertainment. With the average lifespan of any modern game console between 7-8 years, it’s more than likely that the next wave of Xbox hardware is also right around the corner. but Microsoft’s ongoing multi-platform kick makes me less excited for the next era of Xbox hardware than ever.



Almost five years later, both consoles are still going strong, and 2024 even saw the release of refreshed models, which introduced new colorways and some well-needed storage upgrades to the current-gen consoles. But just as the Xbox One was only out for seven years before the X/S became the next best thing, the X/S will soon be paving the way for something new. And during a time when previously exclusive Microsoft games and Game Pass can be found elsewhere, that something new will already be starting off with a huge disadvantage.



Microsoft has been steadily releasing its previously exclusive games on other platforms for a while now. As of typing, I’ve even been enjoying the fruits of their multi-platform labor, playing Rare’s Sea of Thieves on my PS5 every single night after work. A game which, until April 30, 2024, was only playable on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or on the PC through the Xbox app and PC Game Pass. Rare’s pirate adventure isn’t the only game part of Microsoft’s multi-platform trend, but Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, among others, have all made their way to their rival consoles.

(Image credit: Rare)

This year looks to be just as ripe with Xbox games making their way to other platforms. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Doom The Dark Ages and Forza Horizon 5 are all slated to come across to the PS5 in 2025. According to known leaker and highly regarded insider NateTheHate, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection are also expected to make their way over to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, making the next generation of Xbox consoles less appealing to me than ever before.

Consoles aside, there isn’t anything that the Xbox Series X/S can do that one of the best gaming PCs can’t. I have the Xbox app on my Windows PC, which gives me access to my Xbox friend list, achievements, and, of course, access to one of Microsoft’s best assets - Game Pass. Lately, I’ve been itching to play Avowed, but instead of reaching for the Xbox Series X, I can just download it from PC Game Pass and away I go. Even one of my favorite aspects of current Xbox hardware, the best Xbox controllers, are compatible with the PC, too.



Of course, the next Xbox Series X follow-up is bound to come with its own set of performance upgrades, which is alluring. But, if and when my PC starts to fall short of the requirements of future Xbox games, I can just upgrade it. Which inevitably, I’ll need to do anyway as my Windows PC isn’t just a gaming machine. Unless Microsoft pulls out some Nintendo-themed gimmick that my console-collecting self simply can’t ignore, the tech giant has made the current future of Xbox hardware less appealing than ever for a multi-platform player like me.



It is naturally appealing in a pro-consumer kind of way. Xbox games releasing on more platforms means that even more players have the opportunity to experience some of the best Xbox games and experiences out there. Better yet, no matter the console, Microsoft sees profits from any game sold, which in turn can go back into their pot and can help fund the development of more exciting new experiences. Yet, with the best titles Microsoft has up its sleeve dropping on other platforms, and the proviso that future brand-new Xbox games will continue to drop day one on Game Pass, the allure of new Xbox consoles is becoming non-existent. Why would someone like myself want to fork cash out for a new Xbox when you have access to their best games already, and presumably in the future too.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve never been less excited for the next line up of Xbox hardware, which is a shame given the OG Xbox is one of my favorite consoles to date. But it’s at least undoubtedly alluring to exclusively Xbox players. A new generation of hardware on its way means more opportunities to stretch the value of your games and accessories through backward compatibility. And, if you’re already part of the Xbox hardware ecosystem, you can continue collecting achievements, building up your friend list, and that impressive digital game library.



Over the years, Microsoft has gone a long way to ensure that a magnitude of older Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games are still playable across the current hardware. And if you’ve just been playing that huge list of games over the decades, then you’re going to want to continue to get the most value out of sticking with Xbox. But this shift to spreading these games across platforms also has me worried about whether or not Xbox consoles will continue to exist in the same way.



As of February 2024, there were a whopping 34 million recorded subscribers to Xbox Game Pass. A lot of this growth comes from the PC side of players, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadell stating that the PC subscriber base of Game Pass grew by 30% over the Q2 2025 fiscal year, according to Tom Warren of The Verge. This is a stark comparison to the lackluster sales of actual Xbox hardware, where according to VGChartz, sales for Xbox Series X/S consoles in January 2025 were down by 48.7% from January 2024. With Game Pass continuing to be the main success, and Microsoft focusing on releasing its games on other platforms, a future era of purely Game Pass streaming machines being the actual Xbox Series X follow-up would not surprise me.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Microsoft hasn’t made any announcements on the Xbox Series X or the future of its console lineup, so I might not have anything to worry about. Phil Spencer himself stated in an interview with Bloomberg published on November 12, 2024, that the Xbox business has “never been more healthy” and that he believes there will be a healthy future for Xbox “hardware and the games” they release. There’s a big possibility that the next wave of hardware could pull out all the stops, and have plenty to separate itself from the PS5, upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, and gaming PCs.



There have been rumblings that we can expect to see a new type of Xbox controller along with the new generation of Xbox consoles, which I'd invest in regardless. Right now, even the no-nonsense core Xbox Wireless controller is one of the best Xbox accessories you can add to your gaming setup, and one of the most comfortable gamepads I've used thanks to its now iconic, ergonomic design. If we were to see Microsoft develop its own form of haptics to rival that of the PS5 Dualsense controller and add in some Hall effect sticks for good measure, I'd rally behind them.



At the moment, Xbox handheld rumors making the rounds aside, all the signs point to the fact that I’ll probably not get much out of the next console. That’ll be especially true if Microsoft keep plugging away at releasing its games on other platforms, and if PC Game Pass continues to be as lucrative as it currently is. While this is a bit of a bummer for my console-loving self, I just hope that, for those who don’t have the opportunity and means to play anything but Xbox hardware, consoles, as they are, won’t fade into obscurity.

Pairing the Xbox Series X/S with one of the best Xbox Series X headsets, the best Game Pass deals, and the best Xbox Series X hard drive, SSD and memory card solutions can help unlock the most potential out of your future Microsoft gaming sessions.