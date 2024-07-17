I can't believe my new favorite 3D printers have such big Prime Day discounts

Look, I'm genuinely surprised that these brand-new 3D printers have fallen to a record low price as part of Prime Day. The sale usually drums up some good deals, yes, but it usually leaves out machines that are so fresh out of the oven they're still hot. Not so here.

You can currently get the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro (which uses resin) for $499.99 at Amazon instead of $800, while the filament-based Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo is a heavily-reduced $449 at Anycubic as part of its Prime Day deals rather than its original price of $549. These 3D printers have literally just come out, so they're some of the most advanced options available.

Crucially, after going hands-on with both I can confirm that they're a good fit for beginners or experts. Indeed, they're probably the strongest Prime Day 3D printer deals I've seen so far.

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro | $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - That's the cheapest this new printer has ever been. More surprisingly, it's on Amazon as an actual Prime Day offer rather than via the manufacturer's own store (the latter is normally better at bargains).



Buy it if:

✅ You want high-speed results

✅ You want fine detail



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to save as much as possible

❌ You want to print bigger models



Price check:

💲 Anycubic | $549

💲 Walmart | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £611.99 £499 at Amazon

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo | $549 $449 at Anycubic

Save $100 - This is a good example of why you shouldn't just stick with Amazon when it comes to Prime Day. Anycubic's own offer is less by a single dollar, but that's enough to make me say you should opt for the manufacturer instead.



Buy it if:

✅ You want multi-color prints

✅ You want high-speed results



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much space

❌ You aren't fussed by multi-color



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $449.99

💲 Walmart | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £549 £399 at Anycubic

Should you buy the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro or Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

I recently put both of these machines to the test, and each of them blew me away for different reasons. For starters, and as I mentioned in my Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro review, the first is a "lightning-fast machine that also manages to achieve incredibly high-detail results." Seriously, I was taken aback by how quick it was; it's able to spit out models in at least an hour less than it'd normally take on other machines (apart from the equally nippy Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra, anyway). A user-friendly interface coupled with all the usual capacity for tweaking settings also makes it a solid purchase regardless of how experienced you are when it comes to 3D printing.

Meanwhile, the Kobra 3 wasn't one I expected to fall in love with - but now it's my go-to machine. Besides being incredibly fast due to speeds up to 600mm/s, it has the impressive party trick of putting out multi-colored models with minimum effort. That does mean you'll have to set aside more space for the filament unit (it doubles the footprint of the machine), the inconvenience is worthwhile. Like I said in my Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo review, the process is "straightforward and comprehensive, yielding impressive results like clockwork."

It's worth noting that I don't know how long either saving will hang around, though. With so many Prime Day offers wrapping up now we're on the final day, I'd probably strike sooner than later to avoid disappointment.

For advice on alternatives, see our guide to the best 3D printers. As for more discounts, don't miss these Prime Day gaming deals.