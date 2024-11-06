The PS5 Pro is here, but there's no stand in the box. That means you've already picked up a vertical stand if you want to keep your console upright - and unlike the original device, things are a little more complicated this time around. The original console shipped with a simple plastic wedge-shaped tray, but the newer vertical stand attaches directly to the PS5 or PS5 Pro itself.

That means a far more stable base. While the original stand is often precarious, allowing the console to slide around without anything holding it down, the new model is firmly screwed into place. That's far more secure, and it looks a hell of a lot better as well. If you're checking out PS5 accessories for your new console, this should be pretty high on your list from day one.

If you've just ripped everything out of the box, you might be confused as to how to attach the PS5 Pro vertical stand. You'll find all the steps laid out just below.

1. Remove the cap from the PS5 Pro (Image: © Future) Fully power off your console and unplug the PS5 Pro. Find the small black cap plugged into the bottom of the device (circled). This pops out with a simple wiggle and should be kept to the side for safe keeping.

2. Remove the stand from the box (Image: © Future) When you first unbox the PS5 Pro stand, you'll find the full ringed base, an extra adapter for the original console, and a mounting screw. If you are installing the vertical stand on a PS5 Pro you can return the separate piece of plastic (pictured on the left) to the box. If you are mounting an original PS5 console (CFI-1000), align the extended prongs on each end of the adapter with the holes on the ringed stand itself.

3. Place the screw cap in the mounting hole (Image: © Future) There are two holes in the middle of the vertical stand. Place the screw cap you removed from the PS5 Pro console in the one marked with a triangle and a circle. This is the hole closest to the narrow end of the base. If you are mounting an original PS5 console, place it in the hole marked with a square and a cross (the hole closest to the wider portion of the base)

4. Insert the mounting screw, connecting the stand with the console (Image: © Future) With the console upside down, align the stand with the base of the device (the width of the base plate will show you its orientation). Align the hole on the base marked with a cross and a square, the one closest to the wider end, with the hole in the console's panel (where you removed the cap from earlier). Insert the screw and tighten, using a coin in the groove on the top for the final few rotations. If you are using the vertical stand with an original console, instead align the hole marked with a triangle and a circle with the mounting hole in the console before using the mounting screw.

