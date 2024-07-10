Hold up, did Walmart just win Prime Day? These are the 7 early gaming deals I didn't expect to see

Walmart has launched its counter attack a full week before Amazon takes its Prime Day deals to the stage - and these deals are certainly something. I wasn't expecting to see so many high quality offers at this stage in the game, and especially not from Walmart's wings. There's something for everyone in these early July discounts, with record-low prices and historical savings waiting for both console and PC players alike.

Take the Nintendo Switch, for example - the Switch Lite has just dipped to $159 at Walmart, with a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in tow. That's unbeatable value, considering the game itself carries a $59.99 MSRP, Not only that, but we're seeing some of the first major discounts on the Meta Quest 3 here as well - you'll find the brand's latest VR headset for just $429.99 (was $499.99) at Walmart for a full $70 off.

Prefer to keep your eyes a little further away from the screen? The Samsung Odyssey G7 packs a 4K punch and is currently at its lowest price ever - just $329.99 (was $599.99). Amazon can't keep up with that rate right now - so it's either saving its own similar discount for official Prime Day gaming deals or it's bowing out of this race. Either way, you can score yourself an early saving well worth shouting about.

Why am I so surprised about these discounts? I've been tracking Prime Day for a long time now - and I see the same thing every year. We get a trickle of early savings, but generally they stick to headsets, keyboards, and games that are generally discounted year-round anyway. We've all seen retailers bumping their prices in the weeks ahead of a major sales event only to drop them again on the day itself - those are the kinds of deals I had expected to see. But a Nintendo Switch bundle of this value? A rare discount on the Meta Quest 3? A set of Joy-Con with a free copy of Mario Party for $69 (was $99.99)? This all feels a little bit special.

Early Prime Day deals at Walmart

1. Rise of the Ronin | $69.99 $53 at Walmart

Save $16 - It's a smaller saving, but Rise of the Ronin has only been out for a few months - and Amazon has never been close to this $53 record-low. The best I've seen on this PS5 exclusive before this week was $65, making this a particularly impressive discount. Buy it if: ✅ You like hack-and-slash combat

✅ You want a good exploration adventure

✅ You want an in-depth system Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize visuals Price check: Amazon: $63.99 | Best Buy: $69.99



2. Super Mario Party | Red / Blue Joy-Con | $99.99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 - Not only is this a super cheap way to get your hands on a new set of Joy-Con (usually around $79 by themselves), but you're also getting a copy of Mario Party included. This bundle only appears during major sales events, so it's looking pretty strong a week away from Prime Day proper. Buy it if: ✅ You want more multiplayer options

✅ You have Joy-Con drift

✅ You enjoyed previous Mario Party games Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer other colors Price check: Best Buy: $99.99 | Amazon: OOS



3. PS5 Pulse 3D headset | $99.99 $87.99 at Walmart

Save $12 - Discounts on the official Pulse 3D headset are few and far between, with the cups holding firmly onto their $99.99 MSRP day to day. In fact, I've only seen this headset drop its price once this year so far, for a single day back in March. That makes this $12 discount all the more enticing. Buy it if: ✅ You want official Sony tech

✅ You want to make the most of Tempest Audio

✅ You want to keep the PS5 aesthetic going Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best audio quality possible Price check: Amazon: $92.95 | Best Buy: $99.99



4. Logitech G713 gaming keyboard | $169.99 $99 at Walmart

Save $70 - This really is a surprise. While the Logitech G713 (and its adorable cloud-shaped wrist rest) has been on the shelves for a little while now, I've never seen it drop below $100 before. In fact, I've only ever seen those numbers trickle down to $137 in the past. This is a new record-low price on a solid deck. Buy it if: ✅ You like the pastel aesthetic

✅ You want a fast but satisfying keyboard

✅ A wrist rest is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a number pad Price check: Amazon: $149.99 | Best Buy: $149.99



5. Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $199.99 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - $40 doesn't sound like a massive saving, but not only are you picking up a rarely discounted console in the Switch Lite, but you're also getting a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That's insane value, especially a full week away from Prime Day - plus, considering Amazon doesn't even stock this bundle, it's unlikely to be beaten. Buy it if: ✅ You only play in handheld mode

✅ You don't want to play couch co-op

✅ You're buying for kids Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to dock to the TV Price check: Amazon: $179.99 (no game)



6. Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor | $599 $329.99 at Walmart

Save $269 - The Samsung Odyssey G70B was already well-priced at Walmart for $599.99 (it originally launched at $699.99). That makes today's $269 discount all the more surprising, especially knowing that Amazon is stuck at $457.49 right now. This is the lowest price I've seen on this 28-inch model, and a fantastic rate for a 4K panel. Buy it if: ✅ 4K is a priority

✅ You don't want to sacrifice speed

✅ You want a good-sized screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a larger, curved model Price check: Amazon: $457.49 | Best Buy: $699.99



7. Meta Quest 3 | $499.99 $429 at Walmart

Save $70 - The Meta Quest 3 has taken a record-breaking price drop at Walmart this week, with a $70 saving on its $499.99 MSRP. Amazon actually launched this offer yesterday but it's already run off the shelves so we certainly wouldn't wait too long here. Buy it if: ✅ You're economical with your downloads

✅ Mixed reality is a priority

✅ You don't want to be tied to a PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You play PS5 and would prefer the PSVR 2 Price check: Best Buy: $499.99 | Amazon: OOS



We're also keeping you topped up with all the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day PS5 deals heading our way, as well as the biggest Prime Day PC deals we expect to see as well.