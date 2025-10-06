Listen up, the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset has never been cheaper and Prime Day hasn't even started yet

The early Prime Day gaming deals are out in full force today, so you don't have to wait until tomorrow (December 7) to start shopping, especially if you're after a new gaming headset.

The Sony Inzone H9 is now $228 at Amazon, thanks to these early deals, which happens to be the lowest ever price I've spotted for the gaming headset so far. Upwards of $200 is still a pretty price to pay, but this deal means you're getting $101 off its $329.99 MSRP, and it makes for a far cheaper alternative to the brand-new Sony Inzone H9 II, if that's a little out of your price range.

Sony Inzone H9 headset | $329.99 $228 at Amazon

Save $101 - The older Inzone H9 headset is equipped with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio, dual sensor noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and a Discord-certified flip-to-mute microphone, and better yet, it's $101 off today thanks to the early Prime Day deals. Buy it if: ✅ You want a Sony headset for your PS5

✅ Having noise canceling is a must

✅ Up to 32 hours battery life does the job

✅ You prefer synthetic leather cups to fabric Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the lighter Inzone H9 II

❌ You want the black SKU

❌ Over $200 is still too costly UK: £169 at Amazon (Black SKU)

Should you buy the Sony Inzone H9 headset in 2025?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The mere existence of newer models like the H9 II typically results in prices dropping for older headsets, which seems to the the case here, along with the early Prime Day deals. I'm testing the new headset right at this very moment, and it definitely feels (and sounds) as premium as its $349.99 MSRP suggests. However, it's entirely valid to stick to the older Inzone H9 if you want to keep costs low.

The major difference between the two pairs of Sony cups comes down to design. Premium headsets have a tendency to be on the heavier side, and the Inzone H9 comes in at 330g. To lighten things up and drastically improve comfort, Sony adapted the headband design of the new model, making it now weigh just 260g. This change is worthwhile, as it's one of the most comfortable high-end headsets I've ever tested. If comfort is a huge deal breaker for you, saving up for the new Inzone H9 II might be a better option, as would sticking with a more comfortable premium headset like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless altogether.

That being said, the H9 actually has some advantages despite being a bit older. It has a slightly longer battery life, being able to provide up to 32 hours of playtime, whereas the new H9 II can only provide up to 30 hours. It's also not so different from its successor, featuring simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, noise canceling, and compatibility with Sony's SoundConnect app for EQ customization.

In our Sony Inzone H9 review, writer Alyssa Mercante noted that "$300 is a lot of money" and not everyone is going to want to spend that on a headset. Its current deal price of $228 is still not cheap, but if you were planning on waiting for a record-low saving on the H9, now is your chance to make it yours, before it inevitably sells out to make way for the new H9 II.

Check out our early Prime Day gaming deals, which include some of the best early Prime Day PS5 deals, and some of the best early Prime Day monitor deals for even more savings before the savings officially kick off.