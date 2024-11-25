With White Steam Deck OLED prices going bananas, I totally get why you'd make your own this Black Friday

The white Steam Deck OLED has only just landed, but I'm already seeing ridiculously priced listings pop up on eBay. That's to be expected since it's only available in limited quantities, and by the time many of you are in position to buy one, it'll likely be all sold out at Valve. However, since it's Black Friday, I thought it'd be a nice time to point out ways you can make your own DIY version on the cheap.

Thanks to a handy Black Friday Steam Deck deal, you can currently grab a replacement white shell for $30.39 at Amazon (down from $37.99). If you've got the OLED version of Valve's gaming handheld already, that means you'll be able to dress it up like the limited edition model for less than most new game releases. There's also a kit for the LCD edition with the same 20% discount that's down to $36.79, which could serve as an even more affordable way to make your own white Deck.

Before anyone starts angrily shaking their fist, I'm not saying you should mod a Steam Deck with a white shell rather than buying the new version by default. The idea was more sparked by the fact that resellers are already listing their pre-orders for around a grand at various marketplaces, and the handheld's limited edition nature means it'll likely return to its home planet soon. Plus, even if you're able to buy it at Valve for $679, going down the DIY route might end up being the better option, particularly if you already own one of the previous versions.

eXtremeRate white Steam Deck OLED shell | $37.99 $30.39 at Amazon

Save $7.60 - With 20% off thanks to Black Friday, you can now grab a replacement white Steam Deck OLED shell for just over $30, which includes a complete set of buttons and screws. This also marks a first discount for the kit, and the timing couldn't be better. Buy it if: ✅ You're up for modding your Steam Deck

✅ You've got the OLED model

✅ You care about quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to avoid modding

❌ You've got the LCD model Price check: Walmart (out of stock)

eXtremeRate white Steam Deck LCD shell | $45.99 $36.79 at Amazon

Save $9.20 - For whatever reason, the LCD version of eXtremeRate's white Steam Deck kit is more expensive, but still has the same 20% discount for Black Friday. The shell features the same precision cut design and high quality PBS plastic as the OLED version, and Black Friday also marks its first discount. Buy it if: ✅ You're willing to open your Steam Deck

✅ You've got the LCD model

✅ You want something that fits like the original Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather steer clear of modding

❌ You've got the OLED model Price check: Walmart $36.79

Should you buy a white Steam Deck shell?

Before you pick up a white shell for your Steam Deck OLED or the original LCD version, it's worth stressing that you'll have to essentially operate on your handheld. If you're the type of player who'd rather never peer inside their gadgets, or you're just too lazy for a hands-on project, you'll probably want to just grab the real deal. However, if you're like me and love to tinker with gaming tech, the mod itself will be just as enjoyable as the results.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The last time I cracked open my Steam Deck was to install a larger 2TB WD Black SN770 SSD, and you're effectively half of the way there to replacing the shell with that mod. If you're also planning on picking up a new drive for your handheld this Black Friday, that could be the encouragement you need to hit two birds with one upgrade stone. That said, you will have to remove a lot of the portable's front to finish the job, including the triggers, touchpads, and thumbsticks.

Sounds doable? Great! Just make sure you've got the right tools for the job before diving in. I personally use an iFixit essentials kit to get inside the Deck successfully, so I'd consider grabbing one for $29.95 as a long term investment. If you decide to go for one of the eXtremeRate kits I've highlighted above, you'll want to triple check you're buying the right one for your specific handheld, as the OLED and LCD shells are precision cut and will only fit on their respective portables.

Other points to keep in mind are that while these third party shells will fit and are good quality, the look and feel will differ compared to an actual white Steam Deck OLED. For starters, Valve's official shell uses grey button and sticks to provide a bit of contrast, whereas the entire third party kits are the same color. From experience, unofficial shells are noticeably different to the touch too, but that's less of a con and more just a difference in plastic finish.

