This monstrous 55-inch Samsung monitor is back down to its lowest price, and I’ve never been more tempted to buy one

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the only gaming monitors today that leaves me in awe, especially since it’s bigger than my living room TV. Not that size is the only thing it’s got going for it, so if you fancy grabbing 40% off a 55-inch curved 4K display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and a “cockpit mode”, you’ll want to jump on this Amazon offer ahead of Prime Day.

There’s no denying the Samsung Odyssey Ark is still an investment, but it is down to $1,799.99 from $2,999.99 right now thanks to an early Prime Day monitor deal. I’ve only spotted the 2nd gen version of this monster display at this price once before, and previous discounts only seem to manage knocking it to around $2,000. We’re talking about the same price tag featured during last year’s Black Friday event, so I’m fairly confident that this will be the best offer we see in 2024.

Yes, the Odyssey Ark’s premium price is pretty lofty, but it could be a more appropriate purchase for some of you out there. If you usually use a multi-monitor setup, this screen could save you picking up separate displays. For example, the new Odyssey OLED G8 comes in at $849.99 even with a 20% applied, and while two screens will help you achieve that wraparound effect, you’ll miss out on seamless space and a taller aspect ratio.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch (2nd Gen) | $2,999.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon

Save $1,300 - The massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark has returned to its lowest price, and it's only the second time the 2nd gen version has reached under $1,800. Previous discounts only managed to take it to $2,000, so it's worth considering this offer ahead of Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want an extra large display

✅ You want top-of-the-line specs

✅ You're keen to try 'cockpit mode' Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather just buy a TV

❌ You need something a bit smaller Price check: Best Buy $1.999.99 | Walmart $2,999.99 UK: £2,599.99 £1,149.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark?

(Image credit: Samsung)

I’ve already touched on how the Odyssey Ark can benefit multi-monitor players, but I want chat about big screens in general. The best gaming monitors are traditionally much smaller than gaming TVs, but desktop screens are starting to reach epic proportions. This is fantastic news for those of you who spend more time at your PC setup than on the couch, as it’s arguably more appropriate to splash out on your desk ensemble than your living room setup.

What I’m getting at is this – while $1,799.99 is serious money, the investment won’t be wasted if you hang out at your desk daily. Sure, most PC screens won’t cost anywhere near the same amount, but they also don’t boast a 4K curved mini LED panel and a 165Hz refresh rate. If spending the same amount on something like an LG OLED C4 TV feels reasonable, then I think premium desktop screens should be granted the same treatment, especially if you’re willing to spend that sort of cash on Prime Day.

Of course, I know there are plenty of you who simply won’t be able to afford the Odyssey Ark even with a discount (me included). If you’re in that particular boat, I’d suggest having a look at the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 instead. It’s still pricey, but it’s currently down from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99 at Amazon, and there’s a chance it’ll dip below the $1,000 mark on Prime Day. You’re actually getting specs here that I arguably prefer, including an OLED panel and faster 240Hz refresh rate, with the caveat being a smaller ultrawide aspect ratio and no cockpit mode.

The idea of the Odyssey Ark’s cockpit mode almost feels like a gag to me, but it will honestly be a game-changer for anyone who plays driving simulators or similar immersive experiences. Using it in day-to-day activities will also make you feel like Boris Grishenko from Goldeneye (the Russian hacker), and it could be worth it alone just so you can shout “I AM INVINSIBLE” when doing spreadsheet formulas.

Looking for more summer savings? Swing by Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day Steam Deck deals for upcoming deals. Alternatively, take a peek at Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals for ways to grab a handheld gaming PC for less.