The Steam Deck dock I’d use in my living room just dropped to under $30

The best Steam Deck dock takes pride of place in my living room, but I totally get why some players (or their co-habitants) might not want a handheld cradle cluttering their space. Luckily, options like the Syntech mini dock exist, which crams everything you’ll need to hook Valve’s handheld to a TV into a compact puck. If that sounds exactly like what you need, now could be the ideal time to pick the accessory up, as it’s also down to a record-low price.

The Syntech Steam Deck docking station is currently down to $27.29 at Amazon, and we’ve got a handy 30% off on-page coupon to thank. The accessory will set you back $38.99 at full price, and while discounts have kicked it down below $30 in the past, this is the first time we’ve spotted it for under $29.99.

For context, most similar Steam Deck docks at the retailer right now cost around $39.99, like the Jsuax USB-C 6-in-1 and the Baseus docking station – my current favorite for using different handhelds at my desk on the fly. This discount actually brings the price of Syntech’s add-on down to the same price as cheaper 5-in-1 options that only wield two USB ports, which is enough for me to recommend it over my overall preferred accessory.

Syntech Steam Deck docking station | $38.99 $27.29 at Amazon

Save $11.70 - This compact docking station is down to its lowest-ever price thanks to an on-page coupon, with previous discounts only just passing the $30 line. Its discounted price also brings it down to the same level as docks with fewer ports, so you’re getting better specs while saving a chunk of change. Buy it if: ✅ You want a discrete dock

✅ You need more than two USB ports

✅ You’ve got a Steam Deck or ROG Ally Don't buy it if: ❌ You’re using a thicker handheld

❌ You’d like even more ports

❌ You’d rather pay for the official dock UK price: £35.99 at Amazon Price Check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Syntech Steam Deck dock?

(Image credit: Future / Sam Loveridge)

Out of all the Steam Deck dock contenders out there, the Syntech mini dock feels the least intrusive if you pop it next to your gaming TV in the living room, and it’s less likely to stick out like a sore gamer thumb. That’s something that can be attributed to its round puck-shaped design and black plastic shell, making it less likely to cram the vibe of your cozy living space.

If you’re worried that picking a smaller dock could trade away functionality, you’ll be pleased to hear this dock actually boasts the same HDMI, Ethernet, and triple USB port combo as its rivals. Therefore, transforming your Steam Deck OLED into a makeshift console using controllers and other peripherals should be a breeze, and it’ll also serve as a gaming desk hub if you prefer to kick back in your office.

The one thing this Steam Deck accessory doesn’t have on its side is an adjustable cradle, while many of the best gaming handhelds will fit, the chonkier options may struggle to take a seat. There should be enough room to accommodate the Asus ROG Ally and even the Lenovo Legion Go, but I reckon the Ayaneo Flip DS will have a hard time parking its rear on this add-on. Sure, that won’t remotely matter if you’ve got Valve’s powerhouse, but if you do choose to upgrade to a premium portable down the road, you might have to pick up another dock depending on its girth.

Those of you who can’t get away with having anything sitting on your TV bench might also want to check out something like the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub, as the accessory shoves an HDMI and USB port into a wall plug. You can even grab it for $33.99 (down from $39.99) at Amazon if you fancy saving 15% and obtaining an ultra-discrete way to connect your Steam Deck to your TV. You will naturally have to make do with just one device connected to your handheld, but if you only want to use a gamepad this compact alternative is hot to go.

