My favorite Steam Deck charger dock has been Prime Day'd, and it's a must have for handheld fans

It's always great to see Prime Day deals on Steam Deck accessories, but I'm pretty stoked about this Acefast charger dock specifically. I'm the kind of handheld nerd that loves being able to whack together hybrid gaming setups where ever I go, and with 30% thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, I think all portable PC players should get one for their backpack.

At Amazon, you can now grab the Acefast GaN PD65W fast charger hub for $23.79, down from its typical $33.99 price tag. It's worth noting that this is actually a bigger drop than it looks, as it used to consistently sit at around $50 before the summer. MSRP have helped bring its default tag down since then, which is why I'm thrilled to see an additional 30% off rather than any sort of pseudo price cuts.

As a certified gaming handheld nerd, I've been testing all the best Steam Deck docks since day one, meaning I'm pretty savvy with pricing. For $23, you'll normally end up with a standard 5-in-1 model that doesn't include a charger. That latter caveat is what hammers home the value of Acefast's Prime Day gaming deal, as you're getting dual functionality that would set you back far more picking up separate accessories.

Acefast GaN PD65W | $33.99 $23.79 at Amazon

Save $10.20 - A new record low on one of the most portable Steam Deck docks out there. It used to cost around $50 earlier in the year, so seeing it for just over $20 is an absolute win. Buy it if:

✅ You need something pocket-size

✅ You want to connect to a TV Don't buy it if:

❌ You need more than one USB port Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart $45.90

Should you buy the Acefast charger dock?

If you've already got an arsenal of Steam Deck accessories, you might be wondering why you'd need the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub. In truth, I had the same mindset before testing the add-on, but swiftly realized that its compact nature comes with incredible handheld benefits. It's absolutely a gadget I'd use more for on-the-go gaming rather than at my full desk setup, but it's versatile enough to be handy in various scenarios.

I've spent a chunk of time using the charger hub with my Steam Deck OLED, and two things stuck out during testing. The first is how compact it is, as GaN (Gallium Nitate) allows it to feature HDMI and a full-sized USB port while taking up the same footprint as an ordinary power brick. In fact, it's almost the same size as an Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro adapter, so brining it with you isn't going to remotely weigh you down.

The second boon that took me back is its 65W charging capabilities. The standard Steam Deck charger is 45W, designed to accommodate the handheld's 26W requirements. That leaves a nice amount of wiggle room to run demanding games, supply juice to its battery, and power some accessories using the front USB port. Depending on what peripherals you're aiming to use. I actually have tried using it with an Anker 4-port hub to plug more devices in, which can work well if you keep to lighter add-ons.

Naturally, if you're looking to connect external hard drives and desktop peripherals, you'd be better off picking up a full docking station. Ideally, you'll want something Baseus 6-in-1 so as to replicate a proper rig setup, but that's really for the at-home gaming desk enthusiasts. If you simply want a way to discretely connect your Steam Deck to your TV or something that'll fit in your pocket for travel, the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is what I'd pick, especially for just $23.

