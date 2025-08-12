I'm not being funny, but the Asus ROG Ally is virtually an Xbox handheld that's available now for under $500

Hear me out - if you're waiting for the cheapest ROG Xbox Ally, I think you'd be better off with Asus' original best gaming handheld contender.

I promise you I'm not trying to dunk on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, but the white version is effectively just an Asus ROG Ally with a less impressive Ryzen APU. So, rather than waiting for something that'll likely provide you with lower frame rates, I'd grab the Z1E model while it's under $500.

Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is the same record low on the ROG Ally that tends to show up during Black Friday, and it's the deal I always tell people to wait for. I'd say considering it right now is more important than ever, as there's a chance Asus will discontinue the 2023 model to make room for ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders. UK: $518.80 at Amazon

Just like everyone else, I'm waiting to hear exactly how much the ROG Xbox Ally range will cost. However, rumors suggest pricing will start at €599, which could mean you're looking at $600 minimum in the US. If that turns out to be the case, I'll find it extremely hard to recommend the new portable over the already available Z1E ROG Ally, especially while it's back down to its lowest price.

Look, I get that it sounds like I'm being pessimistic about the new portable, and the base Asus ROG Xbox Ally looks borrows ergonomic qualities from PC controllers. That said, it's impossible to ignore the fact that its specs are almost identical to the OG ROG Ally, and the only difference is that it's packing a Ryzen Z2 A chip that's packing less heat.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG Xbox Ally specs Model ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Asus ROG Ally Z1E (2023) APU AMD Ryzen Z2 A (4 cores, 8 threads) AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (full size) 1TB M.2 2280 SSD (full size) 512GB M.2 2230 SSD Display 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness Battery 60Wh 80Wh 40WHr Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Dimensions 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (1.45 x 4.78 x 2.00 inches) 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (1.45 x 4.78 x 2.00 inches) 280 x 111 x 212mm (11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 inches) Weight 670g (1.47 lbs) 715g (1.58 lbs) 608 g (1.34 lbs)

Both the ROG Ally and Xbox Ally will offer up 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS display. The newcomer is packing a beefier 60Wh battery, so that may sway some of you who are tired of the portable PC scene's stamina problems. But, the trade-off is that you'll have to make do with a similar 4-core / 8-thread APU to the one inside the Lenovo Legion Go S, and that means you'll be boosting fps to the same level as the Steam Deck OLED rather than the Z1E Asus handheld.

Even if you're looking for the potential efficency benefits tied to the Ryzen Z2 A, you're arguably betting grabbing the Legion Go S. Just like the ROG Ally, it's also down to $499 right now, and it's packing 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a larger 8-inch screen.

Keep in mind that the new ROG Xbox Ally range's optimized operating system should be heading to all Windows handhelds. Therefore, even the 2023 version will likely end up with a console feel that can challenge Valve's SteamOS.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is an entirely different beast, so I don't want any Microsoft fans getting the wrong idea. The flagship handheld is effectively a souped-up version of the Asus ROG Ally X, and its Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU is going to trade blows with premium portables like the MSI Claw 8 AI+.

Simply put, I'm not saying you should buy a $500 handheld if you're gunning for Xbox Ally X levels of performance. I'll naturally need to benchmark the portable before I can vouch for its frame rates, but there should theoretically be a generation difference between the new X and the 2024 Z1E model.

Ultimately, I'm hoping Microsoft and Asus knock it out of the park with the new ROG Xbox Ally range. If the handhelds can set a new price versus performance bar, it'll put pressure on Valve and even Sony to make rivals like the Steam Deck 2 and rumored project Canis PlayStation portable better value for money.

But, rather than waiting for a handheld that's technically lower spec on paper, and will potentially cost more, I'd just grab the Asus ROG Ally right now rather than waiting for the Xbox Ally. My fear is that the 2023 portable PC will end up discontinued as we approach the new duo's launch, and the Ally X is already MIA at Best Buy.

