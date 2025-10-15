Dbrand promises it's learnt from past mistakes with its Killswitch ROG Xbox Ally X case

If you're shelling out $1,000 for a new ROG Xbox Ally X, you don't want one small drop or knock to put it out of action. One of the biggest players in the protective case scene, Dbrand, has just unveiled its own case for the new best gaming handheld contender that gamers are going to want to check out.

The Dbrand Killswitch ROG Xbox Ally X case — try saying that three times fast — has official certification from Xbox so that it works perfectly alongside the new handheld. In its announcement release, Dbrand referred to well-publicized problems with its Nintendo Switch 2 cases, and apparently, the Xbox certification ensures the company has bypassed these issues this time around.

Dbrand Killswitch Xbox Ally X case: from $59.95 at Dbrand

Dbrand is selling its Xbox Ally X case for the same price as its other protectors, Spend a little more and you can get various add-ons, with Travel and Ultra bundles. Dbrand Killswitch Travel Kit | $79.99 at Best Buy

If you missed it, people who bought the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case found that the Joy-Con grips would spring from the body without the release mechanism being pressed, due to some design shenanigans. Dbrand's certification with Xbox seems intended to say 'there won't be any unforeseen issues like that'. That the Xbox Ally X doesn't have Joy-Cons, might help too.

The Xbox Ally X Killswitch matches similar offerings for the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch 2 and Legion Go S, with a shell that goes around the body of the console and a kickstand on the back.

You can order the new Killswitch case on Dbrand's website but they're only due to ship in December, so you'll have to leave your Xbox Ally X unprotected for a few months. Alternatively you can buy the case from Best Buy stores in the US, though there's no word on when they'll go on sale.

The standard protective case costs $59.95 for basic skins or $74.99 for its more premium looks, and there are various add-ons like a travel cover ($14.95), stick grips ($9.95) and screen protectors ($24.95) which will optionally set you back even more. The prices all match what you had to pay for a ROG Ally X protector.

A brief search of Amazon shows that the Dbrand Killswitch doesn't have many rivals right now, as most alternatives are full carry cases for transporting the Xbox Ally X, not protective shells for when you're gaming.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See more Xbox ROG Ally cases at Amazon

Find other Dbrand cases at Best Buy

Dbrand Killswitch Travel Kit | $79.99 at Best Buy

If you're siding with Valve, check out the best Steam Deck accessories, though note that many of the best Steam Deck docks will also work with other handhelds as well.