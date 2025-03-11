Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile

The Logitech PowerPlay 2 is here

Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup
(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has just released the PowerPlay 2 mouse pad, the next generation of its wireless charging mats promising never-ending power as you play and pause. The new iteration looks similar to the original, albeit with a much slimmer form factor and a slightly lower price point. The Logitech PowerPlay 2 comes in at $99.99 / £89.99 and is available to order today.

That's $20 cheaper than the lofty MSRP of the previous model. The first PowerPlay mouse pad hit the shelves all the way back in 2017 at $119.99, and while we're talking about small change considering this is still a pretty expensive mouse pad for gaming, that two-figure sum could squeak it into the budgets of Logi fans who already have compatible rodents under their hands.

Spending over $100 for a mouse pad always felt ludicrous, but discounts in the coming months could drop the PowerPlay 2 to around $80 if we're lucky, and the similar original model could well nosedive after this release. Considering you're spending that cash to stop charging your mouse all together, it's not a completely unreasonable value proposition.

This is more than an optimized surface to improve glide, after all. Low-frequency electromagnets keep a small puck in compatible mice charged up the entire time they're on the pad - whether they're moving or still. It's a system of never-ending battery that, as I sit and watch my current pointer blinking red at me, I can't help but envy. After all, I seem perfectly happy to drop more than that on a portable charger for my phone and other accessories, and this is a device I use constantly for between seven and ten hours a day.

Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad with gaming mouse in a setup

(Image credit: Logitech)

It's a small / medium pad (anything extended would be unnecessary considering its charging capabilities), but the 344 x 284mm footprint still gives you a good amount of space for sweeps. Thickness is par for the course, with all components coming together for a total of 3.5mm depth. That's still thinner than the original thanks to the surface cover cutting its waist line.

There are currently eleven Logitech gaming mice that are compatible with the PowerPlay 2 charging system:

  • Logitech G309
  • Logitech G502 X Plus
  • Logitech G502 X Lightspeed
  • Logitech G502
  • Logitech G703
  • Logitech G903
  • Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
  • Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX
  • Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed
  • Logitech G Pro Wireless

It's worth reiterating that these are the only gaming mice that can be charged via the pad's electromagnetic system. Even if you have the best gaming mouse on the market, if it's not on that list it's not going to be charging. Similarly, the surface is designed to work with the included puck, which fits neatly into the above devices, so there's no Qi charging for phones or other peripherals available here.

Where to buy the Logitech PowerPlay 2

