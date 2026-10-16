Xbox X25 controller pre-orders are back in stock ahead of next week's launch

Xbox X25 pre-orders went live right at the end of the summer and crashed out pretty quickly. While the translucent green console (at no less than $899.99) remains incredibly difficult to get your hands on - this is a numbered limited edition release so it's going to be competitive - the Xbox X25 controller is a little easier to come by these days.
That's because both Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Xbox all currently have the throwback gamepad in stock and ready to pre-order this weekend. The $79.99 Anniversary controller ($79 if you opt for Walmart), is up for grabs now, with shipping at both stores set in time for October 20.
Xbox X25 Controller
Walmart has the Xbox X25 controller for 99 cents less than Best Buy ahead of launch, with pre-orders locked in for delivery on October 20 (the full Anniversary release date). If you do opt for Best Buy instead, note that this later run of stock won't be available for in-store pickup.
The Xbox X25 controller takes us all the way back to the golden age of gaming with a translucent green design and those full-color face buttons. It's not a new gamepad by any means, this is the same Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft bundles in with every console and uses for all its special edition releases. However, collectors, OG Xbox Stans, and fans of that '90s tech aesthetic are still going to be keen to get this one on the shelves.
I'm not surprised the X25 controller is back in business. When stock originally ran dry back in August, I was more than optimistic that we'd see these green grips back in action before long. While the console itself is a far more limited release (nothing sounds the reseller alarms like numbered devices), the controller is pretty widely coded as a 'special edition' across retailers. That gives Microsoft far more license for another manufacturing round should demand outweigh supply.
We could still see more Xbox X25 consoles landing on the shelves in the lead up to next week's launch. As some payments inevitably bounce and early pre-order wizards get cold feet, retailers will often list new stock of hard-to-find devices in the days leading up the main event. We're at the stage now where many successful order holders are reporting that payment is being taken, so we could see more consoles back in action over the weekend.
Still, most of us aren't too happy shelling out $900 for a limited edition console - and that's where the X25 controller comes in. Personally, this is a much bigger chase. It's a neat little nod to gaming history and it's a vibe all by itself. I don't need to drop a grand to remember how Xbox used to be in the good old days, but a fresh gamepad certainly carries its own charm.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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