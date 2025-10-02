Where to pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense controller tomorrow

If you've been angrily shouting at the heavens for more God of War this generation, you may now be wondering where to pre-order the Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense when it becomes available tomorrow. It's not exactly an updated port or remaster of the original games, but it's something. This Kratos-inspired PS5 controller is available October 3, and I'm here to help you get one for launch day.

Like all the big PlayStation hardware launches in the recent past, the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense will go live for pre-orders at 10am in each region. It'll cost $84.99 / $74.99, and the first place to look for it will be PlayStation Direct.

Like all the limited edition DualSense controllers, it'll be available at "participating retailers", which is a helpfully vague way of saying you'll be able to grab one from a handful of other stores. I've covered the pre-orders of loads of these DualSense launches, so much so that directing folks toward the right stores feels like second nature. I've provided a handy list of places to look for stock tomorrow down below, as well as some information about how each retailer usually tends to play things when PlayStation hardware launches.

Interestingly, this is the second God of War DualSense controller to launch this generation. One of the first Limited Edition DualSense skins was the God of War Ragnarok version, which can be really tricky to come by these days. This 20th Anniversary feels much more reminiscent of the original run of games, however, with its white body and scarlet red streak to imitate the titular character's iconic look.

Where to pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense in the US

✅ PlayStation Direct Store | Check Stock PlayStation Direct is always going to be the first port of call for new DualSense pre-orders, but it isn't the only place. For a few launches, PlayStation's own store has been late to the party, either releasing stock after 10am, or being the third retailer to actually launch it. For the most part though, buying straight from the source is the way to go.



Best Buy | Check Stock Best Buy is usually one of the more reliable sources of Limited Edition DualSense pre-order stock. With the most recent Astro Bot Joyful model, it was a little later to the party, but often you can find this retailer listing new DualSense skins early and putting them out on time at 10am.

Amazon | Check Stock Amazon has been slower in stocking most DualSense colorways, but it eventually comes around. It's rare to see Amazon stocking them on time, it seems like it likes to swoop in when other retailers run out so it looks like the hero.

Walmart | Check Stock Walmart can be a reliable source for DualSense pre-orders too, and one I've found stocking plenty of Limited Editions in the past. What makes things easier here is that most DualSense colorways are lumped into one retail page, so you don't need to go looking for a separate listing. That said, watch out for scalpers here.



Where to pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense in the UK

✅ PlayStation Direct | Check Stock In the UK, it's a similar story. You might see PlayStation release stock slightly later, but it most likely will be one of the best sources of stock. All the DualSense colorways go on the same landing page too, all you have to do is look for the right one and click it. (You may also have to have your PlayStation account details ready to log in to add one to your basket).



Very | Check Stock Very was one of my go-to shops for when a new DualSense gets released for pre-order. You might not think of Very for much gaming hardware, but it's surprisingly reliable for DualSense colorways.



Argos | Check Stock Argos can either be the best and earliest source of new DualSenses, or it won't stock them at all - there doesn't seem to be any in between. It's definitely somewhere I'll check tomorrow, but who's to say whether or not it'll be part of the fun?



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon, like its US counterpart, can be a little slower on the uptake when a new DualSense becomes available, but it does tend to stock them, and there's usually one or two restocks throughout the day.



Currys | Check Stock Currys can sometimes offer new Limited Edition DualSense controllers for pre-order and does so for a quid or two less than other retailers (for some reason). Other times, it doesn't stock new PS5 controllers for a while after they become available.

Should you pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense controller?

Certainly, if you're a fan of the original God of War games, this controller might seem more appealing to you. Compared to some other Limited Edition DualSense colorways, though, it's a bit of a stripped-back approach. In a way, it's sort of like the Astro Bot controllers, in that it's trying to make the controller out to be the main character of the franchise? With an ashen white skin and a scarlet red streak through its face, it does take on the appearance of Kratos - I just hope the surface of this controller isn't covered in the ashes of his family, since that's the reason he looks like that.

From another point of view, there isn't an awful lot to this design. Its simplicity does fall short in some ways versus the finer details of other Limited Editions, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and for the right PlayStation fan, I'm sure it'll be a popular choice.

As always, though, keep in mind that these Limited Editions cost more than a regular DualSense and don't offer you any more functionality in return. This isn't a DualSense Edge. If you'd rather spend your money on a controller that actually changes how you play, you might want to look at the best PC controllers instead (platform-dependent), because for the same price, you might get something with back buttons, anti-drift thumbsticks, or more.

