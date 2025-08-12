Walmart just ripped and tore $25 off the price of the DOOM: The Dark Ages Xbox controller

I'm not going to beat around the bush with this one because, by the looks of it, you don't have a lot of time. The special edition Xbox Series X Core controller that's been decorated with the DOOM Slayer's armor has dropped by $25 at Walmart. Since it's more expensive than a lot of the other Core controller colorways, now is the time to grab one of the best Xbox Series X controller designs going.

The reason I say that it doesn't look like you have much time is that the Walmart listing says there are only 7 left at the time of writing. These warnings on retail pages aren't always trustworthy, but seeing as this particular product is out of stock at Amazon, I'm inclined to believe that this one might be running out. Elsewhere, at Best Buy, you can grab it for its full $79.99 price, but Walmart is the only retailer currently stocking it for $54.

DOOM The Dark Ages Limited Edition Xbox Series X Wireless Controller | $79.99 $54 at Walmart

Save $25.99 - It usually takes a while for brand new Xbox controller limited editions to see deals like this, and in fact, most of them are out of stock by the time they would get price cuts. If you're a fan of DOOM and want an Xbox controller that celebrates the franchise, don't wait around for this deal to disappear. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big DOOM fan

✅ You want a new Xbox controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a pro controller UK: £54.66 at Amazon

What I admire about this controller design is that it isn't afraid to go all out. A lot of DualSense and Xbox controller limited editions don't exactly commit very hard to their franchise or game. This usually means that the controller just looks sort of ordinary, with a custom color scheme and a few tiny details that represent a certain game.

This DOOM Slayer livery isn't afraid to be bold, complete with some 3D textures on it that really set it apart from the rest of the Wireless controller designs. As a result, it actually does look like an authentic recreation of DOOM guy's armor, which I'm sure many people will appreciate having played the new DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Alongside the more obvious parts, this controller also has the finer details a true fan would want. The glyphs on the buttons aren't your standard ABXY, and there's even a beautiful blood splatter - because DOOM Slayer's armor has never been clean.

If I were you, I wouldn't wait around on this one. If you fancy the look of this controller but have been put off by the price, now is the time to sling your grapple hook at it and reel it in. The only thing I'd advise is that if you want anything more than a standard Xbox controller, maybe look elsewhere. There are plenty of officially licensed Xbox gamepads that will also work as PC controllers and will grant you a lot more functionality.

Rather spend your money elsewhere?

