This Nintendo Switch controller takes one of Razer's best features and costs $200 less

I first tried the Razer Wolverine a couple of years ago and fell in love with the brand's Mecha-Tactile action buttons. These slick, crisp, clicky face controls offered a speed and satisfaction that traditional membrane options couldn't dream of. Then I looked at the price tag, $249.99, and knew that these clickers were way in the future for me.

I didn't give up on my dreams of those clacky clickers under my thumb, though, and soon found an alternative. The EasySMX X10 comes in at just $49.99 / £40.99 (available at Amazon) and still packs those speedy face buttons. They're not quite as crispy as Razer's implementation but they're fast, clean, and incredibly tactile in everyday use.

That's fantastic value for a $50 wireless controller with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections and a dedicated Nintendo Switch mode to boot. Not only that, but you're getting Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers as well as swappable faceplates for different design options as well.

EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 / £40.99 at Amazon

The EasySMX X10 has a seriously strong value proposition. Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers, versatile wireless connections, and swappable magnetic faceplates. I'm most excited about those mechanical face buttons, though, offering the speed and satisfaction of Razer's super snappy Wolverine controller, at a fraction of the price. Buy it if: ✅ You want tactile buttons

✅ You're tired of thumbstick drift

✅ A wireless connection is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need the fastest controller available

Should you buy the EasySMX X10?

(Image credit: Future)

I first received the EasySMX X10 at the start of the year, and it's been my go-to PC and Nintendo Switch controller ever since. I originally picked it up to use with my Asus ROG Ally when docking to a TV, but its versatility keeps it hopping between devices these days. It offers everything you need for a slick experience across a range of platforms, and does it all with a strong wireless connection and low price point.

It feels more luxurious than that price might suggest, with a sturdy weight in the hands that sets it apart from the cheaper plastic in similarly priced options. Xbox-style controls might trip you up if you're only using this gamepad on Nintendo Switch, but makes it easily compatible with Windows systems. Two additional back buttons can be programmed on the fly with your own macros, and while they're a little easy to accidentally hit outside of gameplay they feel fantastic in regular use. I was particularly impressed to find full rumble support in this gamepad as well, a feature usually omitted in this cheaper bracket.

There's one caveat to all this. The EasySMX X10 doesn't run quite as fast as more competitive endeavors. While the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, and the newer V3 Pro, can communicate with your PC faster for ranked matches, the EasySMX is more for casual runs. Still, you'd have to be at the top of your game to spot a problem here, the vast majority of players will find everything runs slick and smooth. You'd only spot a difference if you held the X10 up to the very best PC controllers on the market - and you'd be paying a serious premium for the pleasure. If you're looking for a one-and-done controller but hate the feel of mushy face buttons, these are the clickers for you.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 controllers and best Xbox Series X controllers on the market, or take a look at the best Nintendo Switch accessories for more gadgets.