If modern pro controllers are too pricey for you, you need to know about this Prime Day deal

The latest and greatest pro controllers are brilliant, but it's no secret that they're fairly pricey. If you want a modern pro controller that's been officially licensed for Xbox or PS5, the regular price you'll need to pay is around $200 / £200. That's certainly the case for most big brands like Razer, which recently launched its new Wolverine V3 Pro for Xbox and PC.

If that price is a bit steep for you though, you'll be glad to know that there's a pantheon of older gamepads that are getting more affordable. Take Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma, for example, which launched to the tune of $149.99, but is currently down to $66.99 at Amazon thanks to Prime Day.

That cost applies to both the White and Black models and carries over to Walmart if you're a Plus member rather than a Prime subscriber. I don't tend to recommend older versions of controllers unless they're in a particularly good deal, but in this case, the V2 Chroma has never been cheaper. Its previous low price was $90 which we saw during Black Friday last year, but this discount takes things a step further. Prime Day gaming deals are great for accessories like these, especially if you've never owned a pro controller before.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma | $149.99 $66.99 at Amazon

Save $83 - This is a new historically low price for the Wolverine V2 Chroma, which launched in 2021. Its average price at Amazon is $137, which shows that even this far after release, it still doesn't drop this regularly. Buy it if: ✅ You want a pro controller for Xbox or PC

✅ You'd like six extra buttons

✅ You don't have the budget for a newer model Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on PS5 Price check: $66 at Walmart UK: £100.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you play on either an Xbox Series console or a gaming PC, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is right up your street. You'll be able to plug and play to your heart's content, and with a whopping six extra buttons, you'll have so much functionality at your fingertips. I tested the PS5 version of this controller last year, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, and I felt such a huge difference having so many additional buttons to press.

As someone who tests out the best Xbox Series X controllers, I always use back buttons, but most only feature two or four if you're lucky. Having additional bumpers on top of four back buttons caters to players who use unconventional claw grips, but also means in first-person shooters your fingers never need to leave the thumbsticks, which allows you to focus on the movement and aiming that Mouse and Keyboard players are typically so much better at.

Of course, if your budget isn't quite so tight, you might want to consider the updated Wolverine V3 Pro, which builds upon the V2 Chroma in terms of ergonomics and speed. The back buttons on the newer version are placed so much more comfortably and allow for a lot more speed thanks to the brand's mouse innards which have been put inside them. I'm still testing the V3 Pro, and don't have a verdict for you yet, but I can comfortably say it's the best controller Razer has produced. If you can afford its $199 / £199 price tag, maybe consider that instead.

