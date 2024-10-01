Don't spend $700 - this discounted PS5 controller will make you a pro

I've spent a long time reviewing PS5 controllers in the last two years, and while there are some great choices out there, none of them come close to the Victrix Pro BFG. It's a gamepad that you can change depending on what you need from it. Require a different thumbstick layout than the go-to PlayStation one? Want to swap out the facial components as you would an arcade fight stick? Thanks to a modular design, this is a gaming accessory that adapts to you.

I could gush all day long about what I think might be one of the best pro controllers ever designed, or I could tell you that it's currently sitting at a very affordable price at Amazon. In the US, you can grab it for just $148.48, down from its MSRP of $179.99. UK shoppers get an even better deal, as the BFG is down to just £129.99.

If you've shopped around before, you'll probably know that the best PS5 controllers can be quite pricey. They all hang around the DualSense Edge's $200 mark, and even if the BFG is a more affordable $179.99 MSRP, that's still a lot of money to spend on a gamepad. Deals like this are like gold dust because they offer you the functionality an Esports athlete is used to, and in this case, for well under the usual cost.

Victrix Pro BFG | $179.99 $148.48 at Amazon

Save $31 - Saving money on a controller is always a good thing, but when you grab the best there is for $30 less, you know you're getting a bargain. The average price of this model at Amazon is $173, which goes to show how often it goes on sale to this extent.

✅ You want to get competitive when gaming

✅ You want a pro controller you can personalize

✅ The DualSense Edge is too expensive for you Don't buy it if

❌ You want haptic feedback

❌ You play on Xbox (there's a different version for you) UK: £129.99 at Amazon

I probably don't have to tell you that a smaller purchase like this will be a much more affordable way to give your PS5 a boost than spending $700 on a PS5 Pro pre-order. One of the best PS5 accessories is a lovely way to make your console feel brand new, and it'll actually give you a new way to experience the games you play. If you spend time playing multiplayer games online, especially first-person shooters or fighting games, don't wait around, this controller deal is one you really need to jump on.

Should you buy the Victrix Pro BFG?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I've had hundreds upon hundreds of hours of use out of my Victrix Pro BFG controller, which I awarded a strong 4.5/5 when I reviewed it. Across PS5 and PC, there is no other controller I look to when I want to get the maximum level of performance I can from a set of buttons and thumbsticks. This review score was then boosted to a straight 5/5 when the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox arrived on the scene this year. The two are almost inseparable in terms of features, but the Xbox model does have some rumble motors that the PS5 version is missing, and that added the extra power I felt the BFG needed for less competitive sessions.

Personally, I love that playing HUNT: Showdown with a taller right thumbstick and four back buttons can feel like what this product was designed for. Then, with a quick swap of some modules, I can play Tekken 8 with the controller's fightpad module and have quicker access to my Hwoarang combos.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The back buttons especially, are maybe some of the best I've ever used. They sit right where my fingers naturally grip the controller, and they're big enough that you can easily distinguish one from the other and press them with ease.

So what are the downsides? Well, annoyingly, to secure licensing, PS5 Pro controllers have to agree not to have any rumble or haptic feedback. That means that you do miss out on a bit of game feel that either the regular DualSense or the DualSense Edge gives you. Battery life could also be a bit better, but it isn't any worse than Sony's own controllers, so there isn't much to complain about. If battery life is a big concern for you, check out the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro.

Overall, it's hard not to recommend this controller when it's at full price. When it's discounted to this extent, it's a no-brainer.

