8BitDo's latest Switch controller is perfect for a very specific type of player

It's been a good couple of years if you play games with a controller and use what's known as a "claw grip". Back buttons aren't the best feature to have on a gamepad in this situation, because the hands sit higher up on the grips to make better use of triggers and bumpers. But these players still need extra utility from pro gamepads, and that's where extra bumpers come in handy. While Scuf and Razer have been catering to this grip style on other platforms, there aren't really equivalents for Switch players.

8BitDo's new Ultimate 2C controller, however, may be the godsend gamepad some players have been searching for. Packed with two additional shoulder buttons on its top, it has the same functionality and mapping capabilities that pads with back buttons do. Along with a select few of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, it has Hall Sensor thumbsticks to make it immune to the nasty stick drift you may have run into with the Switch's Joy-Con controllers.

It's now available in the US for $29.99 at Amazon, although we're awaiting a wider launch to other regions like the UK. I would assume that a wider release will come in the not-too-distant future since the brand's previous controllers can be seen at retailers in various territories.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C | $29.99 at Amazon

At only $29.99, the Ultimate 2C comes in roughly $15 cheaper than the GameSir T4 Keleid, which is our favorite pro controller for Nintendo Switch. As mentioned, this is only available in the US so far, but if you're in the UK, keep an eye out for a wider launch soon. Buy it if: ✅ You use a claw-grip

✅ You've been looking for extra bumpers

✅ Back buttons don't do it for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer back buttons

❌ You'd rather wait for Switch 2

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C comes in both Blue and Pink colorways, and although they're not strictly licensed designs, the Pink looks very inspired by Kirby's complexion. The Blue definitely treads the line of being Sonic-coded but has a more pastel, baby tone.

Along with the extra bumpers and Hall Sensor tech, it has Bluetooth connectivity, 6-axis motion control for those jump-stunts in MarioKart, and rumble vibration for some extra game feel.

(Image credit: Amazon / 8BitDo)

This is certainly the first Nintendo Switch pad I can recall seeing that has extra shoulder buttons, with the closest alternative being the Nitro Deck+, which has some side bumpers. That device can be used as a pro controller in or out of the Switch's portable mode, but if you want the feel of a more traditional gamepad, the new Ultimate 2C might just be your best bet.

For claw-grip players on opposing platforms, options are much more open. The Razer Kishi Ultra launched earlier in the year and resisted the urge to add back buttons for mobile gamers, instead opting for extra clicky shoulder buttons found on its Wolverine pads. That was the case for the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro which I'm still in the process of testing out. When it comes to the best PC controllers, you don't need to opt for Razer though, since Scuf's Envision Pro also sports some extra side buttons that may be of interest.

