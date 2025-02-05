Fujifilm's next projector could solve a whole host of problems in one go - and it's, frankly, adorable

Fujifilm announced its next projector, the FP-ZUH6000, at the start of the week and the 4K thrower is seeing its debut at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Barcelona over the next few days. The ultra short-throw device boasts color reproduction that beats the previous model one and a half times over, as well as 4K resolution for the first time.

While Fujifilm isn't looking to join the ranks of the best projectors for your living room, its technology could well spark similar innovation in more entertainment-oriented models and brands. Like its predecessor, this is a commercial device aimed towards art installations, but its introduction of the "folded two-axial rotatable lens" (Fujifilm) has me all giddy. The rotating lens sitting on the end of an adjustable arm can be angled across 90 degrees and spin a full 360 when placed upright. I'm certainly hoping we see more of this - Fujifilm first introduced this tech with its Z Series range in 2019 but hasn't touched it for four years since.

Any additional versatility in placement is always going to be well received in the home entertainment market. From clunky boxes (I'm looking at you Sony Bravia Projector 8) to compact throwers, every projector is somewhat limited by viewing angles and throw distance - and that's even before you start factoring your own furniture into the mix. I've installed and ripped out shelves, tried to rationalize strange coffee table placement options, and even started relying on a standing desk to get the right angle and location for a range of different projectors. Freeing the lens from the actual chassis itself would make for a far more versatile installation process - and its little face poking out the top is pretty WALL-E-esque for some extra bonus points.

Will we see rotating lenses on home projectors soon?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Sadly, I wouldn't bet on it. While some brands like to step out the box with their designs and features, most of the main projector names have kept things pretty rigid in the last few years. The focus right now is on color reproduction, HDR functionality, and price, with companies racing to get their best 4K projectors to the top of the pack as the scene experiences a major boom from mainstream audiences. Home projectors are having a moment right now, and while that's often the best time to innovate it's certainly a risk.

I'd certainly be interested in a projector design that allowed me to alter throw height, direction, and angle without having to use a tripod mount or varying stacks of books. Whether the rotational arm of a Fujifilm-like would survive more everyday casual use, or even be possible considering the HDR and processing requirements of modern frontrunners, remains to be seen. Hopefully this increased mass market interest in home projectors pushes more user-friendly design innovations, but we might not be quite there yet.

