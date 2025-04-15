Dangbei's new N2 Mini projector promises high-end versatility on a budget, and it's already on sale

Dangbei has just released its latest budget-friendly projector, and the new N2 Mini looks set to offer compact, affordable streaming with an impressively flexible design. The integrated gimbal stand is the key feature here, allowing for adjustments up to a full 190° in vertical tilt - that means projection onto pretty much any surface you could ask for.

The 1080p projector hits the market today with a $229 MSRP, though early birds can claim a $50 discount at Amazon, dropping the final cost to $179 all-in. That's exceptionally cheap for a 1080p projector, even if you are sacrificing a little brightness from the best projectors for gaming to get there. The Dangbei N2 Mini is launching in both the US and UK, though we're still waiting for it to appear at retailers in the latter region.

That tilt functionality is going to make the Dangbei N2 Mini particularly helpful for those working with a smaller space. Projectors have traditionally been fairly stubborn in their design, though I'm seeing more models introducing flexibility in their builds as the concept of a 'lifestyle projector' takes off. The big screen was previously locked behind super high prices, but since projection technology has grown cheaper in the last few years these throwers are making their way into more and more homes.

That means they're adapting to how more casual viewers want to use them - the XGIMI Elfin Flip, for example, folds flat when not in use, and the Epson EF-22 features a slick swivel system. It's surprising, then, that fewer projector brands have attached a tilt feature to their lenses, after all, actually achieving the right height for a projector setup is far more difficult than finding the best angle.

This isn't going to be the best projector for PS5 or Xbox Series X players any time soon. That 1080p resolution is matched with a 200 ISO lumen rating, a considerable downgrade in brightness compared to high-end options like the BenQ X3100i. Instead, Dangbei is resting its hat on a different peg.

This wants to be your go-to streaming companion, with easily accessible apps that don't require a separate streaming stick or remote to run. Simply plug the device in, aim its face at the wall, and you're good to go.

Dangbei is better known for its more mid-range selection of 4K projectors, though the previous N2 model carried a more affordable price tag well. In general, though, this brand's projectors range from around $450 - $1,400 right now.

