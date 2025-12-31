Ditch the light strips, here's how to build the ultimate RGB gaming setup in 2026

Looking to kit out your PC setup with those all-important RGBs ahead of the new year? I beg of you, please don't buy those cheap LED light strips. I've been there, done that - it's never a good idea. They're fiddly, unreliable, and leave you with a great big wad of white tape on every surface. Instead, I'd implore you to check some alternative lighting solutions.

I'll be focusing on two brands in this setup guide; Govee and Nanoleaf. They've been vetted by the GamesRadar+ team and run with all your favorite smart home services to boot. Whether you're after light bars or wall ambience, they'll have you covered.

Why stop there, though? I'm also dropping the RGB-heavy gadgets I'd use to create my own lighting-forward setup just below. Razer's taking up a lot of this space with its excellent Chroma devices, but you'll also find HyperX keycaps that make the most of your keyboard's backlighting and a Corsair mouse pad that keeps the party going as well.