Ditch the light strips, here's how to build the ultimate RGB gaming setup in 2026

Features
By published

Everyone knows LEDs make you a better player, right?

Nanoleaf Lines attached to white wall
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)
Jump to:

Looking to kit out your PC setup with those all-important RGBs ahead of the new year? I beg of you, please don't buy those cheap LED light strips. I've been there, done that - it's never a good idea. They're fiddly, unreliable, and leave you with a great big wad of white tape on every surface. Instead, I'd implore you to check some alternative lighting solutions.

I'll be focusing on two brands in this setup guide; Govee and Nanoleaf. They've been vetted by the GamesRadar+ team and run with all your favorite smart home services to boot. Whether you're after light bars or wall ambience, they'll have you covered.

RGB lighting