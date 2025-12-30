My gaming new year’s resolution? Finally buy this one peripheral for my PC

Sometimes, it’s not the biggest new purchases that shake up your gaming lifestyle, but the little ones. That’s why instead of finally shelling out for the best graphics card in the new year, or picking up a PS5 bundle , I’m going to be changing the way I play with a new peripheral.

I’m a PC gamer and so the mouse and keyboard is my bread and butter. That’s doubly the case given that my favorite genres are strategy, city-building and sims – games built with the old clicker and typer in mind. But slowly I’ve been tempted by enough other games that I’m adding one peripheral to my gear set-up, to see if it can boost my PC gaming.

This is, as you can tell by the picture, a controller, and I’m hoping its dual sticks and triggers will change what it feels like to play games. I may have tested lots of tech but controllers aren’t among them (save for my forays into buying too-cheap PS4 replacements). So I’ve run through our list of the best controllers for PC gaming , to see which of the site’s hardware editors’ picks tempt me most.

Victrix Pro BFG, our favorite option

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Our top-rated pick of that entire buying guide is the Victrix Pro BFG , which looks partly like a fun-colored controller and partly like the best Lego set that still plays games.

By that I mean, it’s incredibly customizable: you can remove modules and replace or move them, so I can turn the Victrix into the controller I want it to be. That includes various types of joystick, face buttons, and even a ‘FightPad’ if I decide to get into fighting games. I also love modular tech that lets me fiddle around with a screwdriver!

Beyond the customization, by all accounts this is a lovely fast controller which is comfortable to hold. It’s a little costly for my budget, but it undercuts lots of its rivals – and having covered a few deals seasons in my time, I’ve definitely see it go for less. Maybe this’ll end up in my basket next Black Friday…

GameSir Tarantula Pro, for my muscle memory

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)