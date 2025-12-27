The ultimate GamesRadar+ kit list 2025

We've got another year of testing under our belts, so it's time to unveil the ultimate GamesRadar+ kit list for 2025. Unlike our annual Hardware Awards, this is a roundup of everything we recommend for your gaming setup, we're not just limited to this year's releases here. That means every gadget on this page has fought years' worth of tech to claim a top spot.

Whether you're after a new gaming mouse, handheld, or controller, you'll find all our favorites right here. We live, work, and play with every gadget that crosses our desks for a minimum of two weeks, but that's just the start. To hold onto its place in one of our guides, a piece of hardware needs to fend off the competition well after we've published our first review as well.