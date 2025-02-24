I review gaming PCs for a living, these are the RTX 5070 builds I'd pre-order today

RTX 5070 gaming PCs are beginning to hit the shelves, and since this brand-new GPU seems to be the sweet spot between price and next-gen performance, it's one to look into. Like any brand-new graphics card though, its first batch of pre-built systems are quite pricey, and not all of them are actually worth the $2,000+ tag they wear.

Luckily, I've done the hard part for you. I've sifted through the biggest gaming PC retailers to find the RTX 5070 PC pre-orders that don't cost an arm and a leg, and actually pack supporting specs that complement the GPU. My personal favorite is the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme. It's up for pre-order at Newegg right now for $2,069.99, which is around $400 less than most RTX 5070 gaming PCs at the moment.

I fully expect this graphics card to headline a lot of the best gaming PCs for the next few years. With Nvidia's initial claims that it can give you RTX 4090 performance for a much lower price, there's a rather large spotlight on it for affordable 4K gaming and DLSS tricks. Without further ado, here are the three RTX 5070 gaming PC pre-orders I'd suggest grabbing now if you've got this GPU on your spec sheet tick list.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $2,069.99 at Newegg

Fulfilling that white gaming PC setup fantasy is this Gamer Xtreme from CyberPowerPC. This brand's rigs can be found at multiple retailers, and so far its supply of 50 series machines has been stellar value for money. Specs: RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core i7-14700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want liquid cooling

✅ You want a white PC

✅ You're 5070 Ti shopping on a budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have an AMD CPU

❌ You want something sooner than the 19th of March

Skytech Gaming KING95 | $1,899.99 at Best Buy

This rig doesn't sport the beefed-up 5070 Ti, but it's one of the most affordable configurations housing the regular 5070 that I can find. The only real catch? You'll need to keep an eye out for this rig being available to buy since the button on the retail page still says "coming soon". Specs: RTX 5070, AMD Ryzen 9 9700X, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the cheapest 5070 builds currently out there

✅ You want an AMD CPU

✅ You like a transparent PC case design Don't buy it if: ❌ You think this is an X3D processor

❌ You want something you can buy immediately

MSI Aegis RS2 | $2,299.99 at Newegg

There have been a few really well-priced Yeyian 5070 builds at Newegg over the last few days, but they're all out of stock at the time of writing. I'd suggest keeping your eye on Newegg's stock to see if any other affordable options come up, but this MSI build is a sweet alternative. Admittedly, it comes with one of the latest Intel processors which is touted not to be the best for gaming. Nevertheless, you'll be on a future-proofed motherboard for the next generations of Team Blue's CPUs, which will likely be a lot better. Specs: RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You can wait until the 6th of March

✅ You want an RTX 5070 Ti

✅ You want a black gaming PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want the latest range of Intel processor

❌ You want something under $2,000

Should you buy an RTX 5070 gaming PC?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

We just reviewed the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, with my colleague and fellow hardware editor Phil Hayton noting that "It can pull off incredible ray tracing results using DLSS 4 and Multi-frame Generation tricks, and if you can’t spend above $750, you won’t be left disappointed by this graphics card’s capabilities." There are some caveats, though - the RTX 5070 will hit the shelves shortly and we don't yet know exactly what the cheaper card can achieve. Right now, the Ti is the best value card on the market, but it might not be the best graphics card in the mid-range territory for much longer. As Phil puts it, "if the vanilla RTX 5070 can pull anywhere near the same performance, or even flex hard enough using AI upscaling to handle 4K frame rates, mid-range players will want to simply hold off for the cheaper model."

This is a graphics card that's going to give you a lot of native 4K power, but especially in the Ti family, its price is so close to the RTX 5080 that its various manufacturers are going to have a blast making you pay more for it than you should. For that reason, I'd recommend steering into the more affordable gaming PC lane. It's definitely going to suit your bank balance better to aim for as close to $2,000 as possible, with options underneath that really prove their worth.

In all of the options above, the 32GB of DDR5 and 2TB of SSD storage are nice bonuses for the money, particularly when a lot of builders can be stingy and only offer you a 1TB/16GB combination. In terms of processors, AMD is really leading the field right now, and if you can get an X3D model of one of its computer brains you'll be laughing all the way to high frame rates. Intel's latest Arrow Lake chips require a newer motherboard than its 12th, 13th, and 14th-generation products. Although its latest wave hasn't been well received, you will have a highly futureproofed motherboard for the next ranges to come.

If you're just looking to upgrade your own rig, you might struggle to find solo RTX 5070 Ti stock right now. It's also worth keeping an eye out for RTX 5080 stock and RTX 5090 stock if you're hunting down bigger cards as well.

Looking to secure some parts separately? Check out the best CPU for gaming, the best RAM for gaming, and the best graphics cards.