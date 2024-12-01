For under $500, the RTX 4070 is now the GPU I'd recommend for affordable PC thrills this Cyber Monday

I feel like I've been staring at the RTX 4070 waiting for the graphics card to drop all year. So, when I finally spotted Nvidia's mid-range 1440p GPU for under $500 for Cyber Monday, I almost felt like holding a small party at my desk. Do I wish these cards were cheaper? Absolutely, I'd happy pay this new price.

At Newegg, you can now grab a Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 for $499. That's thanks to a Cyber Monday GPU deal that knocks it from its usual $599.99 perch, and it's a new record low for the mid-ranger. Better still, you're even getting a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so if your existing card belongs in a museum, you can both retire it from your rig and grab Indy's latest romp.

Amazon seemingly only has renewed stock of this specific Zotac RTX 4070 in stock right now, and even then, it's got it listed for $539.97. In fact, the only other 70-class model that I'd perhaps consider if it weren't for this deal is the MSI RTX Ventus, as it's also down to $509.99 from $564.99. I'm keeping that discount in my back pocket just in case stock of the former runs dry, but I'm hoping it'll cling on until at least December 2.

Should you buy an RTX 4070 this Cyber Monday?

When shopping for the best graphics card for my personal rig, I tend to stick with 70-class GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Normally, mid-range cards like this provide a nice balance between console beating specs and performance, and while that was sort of spoiled with this generation's higher MSRPs, Cyber Monday is helping soothe the situation.

Before I even get to performance, I want to highlight why $499 is my ideal price for an RTX 4070. If I had my way, the graphics card would have launched with that tag so as to match the previous gen RTX 3070. What can I say, I'm very rarely in favor of generational price hikes, and it can make upgrading your older card confusing since it blurs the class lines. Being able to point, friends, family members, and GamesRadar+ readers easily towards the right tier of card is important to me, and it's harder to do without like for like prices.

Now that I do have a sub $500 RTX 4070 to present to you, I genuinely think it's going to serve most PC players with an optimal experience. Armed with an Nvidia AD104 GPU and 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, the card is kitted out to provide solid 1440p frame rates in new releases. Even in instances where 60fps might be harder to achieve, like in Cyberpunk 2077, filling in frame rate gaps is easy thanks tools like DLSS, as I was able to hit around 80fps using the power of Frame Generation.

Now, if you're looking for something with a bit more 1440p oomph but want to avoid splashing out on an RTX 4070 Ti, you're next best bet is the RTX 4070 Super. I'm not entirely happy with what's out there in terms of pricing right now since the revamped model will run you around $600, with Amazon only coughing up a $589.99 Asus offer for Cyber Monday.

If I'm being frank, I don't think the Super variant offers up enough to warrant an extra $90 right now. If you're running out of frame rate rope using the vanilla 70-class card, you'll probably need to start considering a Ti upgrade or even stepping things up to an RTX 4080. I'm also conscious that with the RTX 5090 and it's siblings ready to enter the fold in 2025, now isn't an ideal time to be spending big bucks on a new GPU, especially since there's a lack of consistent discounts across the board.

My TLDR is this - if you need a solid mid-range GPU with current gen abilities this Cyber Monday, the RTX 4070 is a no brainer for under $500. If you're not in a rush or need something much beefier, holding off until the new year is probably wise.

