Forget Black Friday, you can get Herman Miller's gaming chairs for 25% less right now

If you know your gaming chairs, there's one brand that will turn your head with equal parts intrigue and disappointment. Herman Miller makes some astoundingly good chairs with excellent ergonomics. They also make very expensive seats, which is why the majority of us feel we need to settle for less.

Alas, Black Friday season is upon us however, and as Michael Bublé slowly defrosts in preparation for Christmas, early offers start to trickle in throughout November. Herman Miller has just started its early sale, with a 25% discount store-wide. For those hunting for gaming chair deals, that's good news. That brings the Herman Miller Embody down from $2,275 to $1,706, and the Herman Miller Vantum from $895 to $671.

As Black Friday gaming chair deals go, that's not a bad early discount. That makes the Vantum, which is our favorite chair for pure ergonomics, down to a fairly affordable level - about the same as a Secretlab Titan Evo by the time you've paid for a custom livery, a head cushion, and maybe some armrest tops. The Embody is still in another stratosphere of price, but that $569 discount would be enough to buy one of the other best gaming chairs with.

Herman Miller Embody | $2,275 $1,706 at Herman Miller

Save $569 - 25% off brings this brand's most coveted and priciest gaming chair down to well below $2,000. We very seldom see this chair get discounted, with Black Friday being the only consistent time throughout the year when a reduction comes for that enormous price. Buy it if: ✅ You want an ergonomic gaming chair

✅ You want something stylish

✅ You want to be the envy of all your gaming friends Don't buy it if: ❌ You think it's going to solve all of your back pain problems

❌You want a mesh chair UK: £1,177.50 at Herman Miller

Herman Miller Vantum | $895 $671 at Herman Miller

Save $224 - For those on a tighter budget, the Vantum is now available in more colors, and offers great ergonomics. It isn't quite as good as the Embody, but for mere mortals who can't afford it, this is still an excellent substitute. Buy it if: ✅ You want a mesh seat

✅ You can't afford the Embody

✅ You want a headrest Don't buy it if: ❌ You like a lot of cushioning

❌You want more than color on the frame UK: £687 at Herman Miller

Should you buy a Herman Miller gaming chair?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

You only have to look at the prices of these seats to see that they're made by a luxury brand. Although other gaming chair makers have arguably caught up, and a few even offer similar out-there designs, there still aren't many options like the Herman Miller Embody or indeed the Herman Miller Vantum.

If you have the budget for these kinds of chairs, and you really want to make your posture a priority as we head into 2025, then these two gaming chairs need to be on your shortlist this Black Friday. Still, do you need to spend this money on a gaming chair to make posture support a priority? Absolutely not.

In my opinion, if a gaming chair makes a Black Friday Secretlab deal look broadly affordable, you haven't done enough research. The Fractal Refine is our latest favorite gaming chair, and it costs $549, regardless of whether you want a mesh or fabric option. There's the Boulies Master Series, which offers integrated, adjustable lumbar support for under $500. There are mesh chairs from loads of brands that offer a solid frame and loads of breathability. You don't need to spend Herman Miller levels of budget for a good gaming chair that will help you look after your spine.

On the other hand, if you do have the money to splash out, few brands do it as well as Herman Miller, and you can see that from how popular they are. This time of year is undoubtedly the best time to grab one because they don't often become as affordable.

