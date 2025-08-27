Best Buy's Labor Day sale is here, but five deals stand above the rest

Labor Day sales are filtering onto the shelves, and Best Buy has launched its selection already. This year's sale concentrates on appliances and TVs, but gamers are also being treated to a selection of particularly potent offers.

If you're in the market for a new PC or you've just picked up a Nintendo Switch you're in for a fantastic time here. HP machines are seeing some fantastic discounts and Best Buy is going hard on both Switch and Switch 2 titles in its September sale. That's not all, though, Xbox controllers are seeing their own savings and I've spotted a record-low price on one of my all-time favorite gaming mice.

You can jump to Best Buy's Labor Day sales for gamers just below, or check out my top five picks further down the page.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Loads of games are $20 off at Best Buy for Labor Day, but Link's Awakening is one of GR's top hits. This gorgeous port brings the classic into an adorable new art style but still carries all those lovely dungeons along with it. It's a little older, but still rare to find under $40. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch games Price check: Walmart: $49 | Amazon: $50 Read more ▼

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is one of the best pointers released in the last year, and it rarely sheds its $179.99 MSRP. This is a return to the lowest price I've ever seen on the esports-focused, turbo-fast rodent. Featured in: Best wireless gaming mouse Price check: Amazon: $139.99 | Walmart: $179.99 Read more ▼

HP Omen 35L RTX 5070 gaming PC | $1,849.99 $1,579.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - The HP Omen 35L promises a sturdy balance between power and affordability, especially with $270 off the final price for Labor Day. This RTX 5070 configuration comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F processor and 32GB RAM to play with. Featured in: Best gaming PC Read more ▼

HP Omen Max 16 RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop | $2,379.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 - Never mind the fact that the HP Omen Max 16 is the best laptop I've tested so far, it's also over $300 off in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. That means you're getting plenty of power in a slick chassis at a solid discount. Featured in: Best gaming laptops Read more ▼

When does Best Buy's Labor Day sale end? Best Buy's Labor Day sales will officially end on Monday September 1 at midnight. That means we've still got a few more days to make the most of these savings.

Is Best Buy's Labor Day sale good? Best Buy isn't the only retailer with Labor Day sales on the table this week, but its concentration on tech means it could be a better starting point compared to, say, Walmart's focus on groceries. Amazon is also looking pretty strong, and is matching quite a few of the discounts I've seen at Best Buy, but can't quite keep up for gaming laptops and PCs. It depends on what you're after but for tech and PC gaming accessories, Best Buy's Labor Day sale is looking pretty strong.

